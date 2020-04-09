Telstra supports job seekers with new discount offer

To help Australians cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Telstra has announced an ongoing discount for eligible mobile and fixed broadband bundle customers, as well as a new mobile plan for concession card holders.

JobSeeker discounts

Beginning from 20 April, 2020, current Telstra consumer and small business customers receiving the new JobSeeker payment can apply for up to $20 off their total bill each month for six months. Eligible customers can claim the following:

$20 per month discount on Telstra fixed bundle services

$20 per month discount on multiple Telstra postpaid mobile services

$10 per month discount on a single Telstra postpaid mobile service

All discounts will be available for six months, saving customers up to $120 in total. Telstra will open applications online from 20 April through to 4 May, 2020, unless the offer is extended.

To apply for Telstra’s JobSeeker offer, you’ll need to provide your CentreLink Customer Reference Number (CRN), and be aware that Telstra may disclose your details to relevant government bodies to determine your eligibility. You’ll also need to make sure that your CRN is tied to the same name as your Telstra account.

Telstra Mobile Value Offer

In a similar move to Vodafone – which this week announced its Stay Connected mobile plan – Telstra has also launched a new, specially-priced mobile plan for pensioners and concession card holders. The Telstra Mobile Value Offer is priced at $30 per month, and includes the following:

Unlimited standard national calls in Australia

Unlimited standard national texts in Australia

2GB of data per month

No excess data charges in Australia

The postpaid SIM-only plan is offered on a month-to-month basis, and is available to all customers with a valid Health Care Card or Pensioner Concession Card. Customers can apply for the plan online after Easter, or now through their nearest Telstra retail store.

If you’re interested in the Value Mobile Offer, but don’t have an eligible health care or concession card, you can still sign up at the higher price of $40 per month. However, customers looking for more full-speed data may prefer Telstra’s standard SIM-only postpaid plans, which begin at $50 monthly for 30GB.

Telstra’s 60GB Medium plan is also currently available to new customers with a $10 monthly discount for your first 12 months, bringing the total to $50 per month. All the below plans also include data-free Apple Music streaming, data-free live sport (when seasons recommence), and free Telstra Air WiFi hotspot use.

Telstra support during COVID-19

Telstra’s JobSeeker discount and Value Mobile Offer are part of a range of initiatives the telco has launched to provide relief to customers in the coming months. Other measures introduced by Telstra include:

Unlimited standard local, national, and Australian mobile calls for all eligible pensioners on a Telstra home phone plan (through to 30 April, 2020)

Unlimited data for all Telstra broadband customers through to 30 April, 2020

25GB bonus data for postpaid mobile and mobile broadband customers

10GB of bonus data for Telstra prepaid customers

Pausing all mandatory fixed-line (ADSL or cable) disconnections during the NBN rollout

Adding 3,500 temporary new call centre and specialist roles

Telstra joins some other major providers, including Optus and Vodafone, in offering support and relief to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on how individual telcos are working to help customers affected by the current crisis is available below.