Get $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G with Telstra

If you’ve been after a folding smartphone on sale, Telstra has a competitive offer on now that might interest you.

For a limited time, Telstra is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone with $500 shaved off its normal RRP of $1,999. You can grab the Z Flip for just $1,499, provided that you sign up on an eligible Telstra plan. This offer ends on February 15, and is exclusive to the 4G model.

How do I get $500 off the Galaxy Z Flip through Telstra?

Telstra’s $500 off deal on the Galaxy Z Flip is in the form of a monthly credit applied to your bill, provided that you sign up on an eligible plan and stay connected. You’ll need to sign up for this phone on a Telstra device payment plan of either 12 or 24 months.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to stay signed up on an eligible Telstra phone plan to get the full discount available on this offer, as the discount is applied as a credit across each billing period. We’ve calculated the full minimum costs plus each eligible Telstra phone plan on a 24-month payment period below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + 40GB Small Telstra plan: $117.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2818.96

$117.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2818.96 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + 80GB Medium Telstra plan: $127.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $3,058.96

$127.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $3,058.96 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + 120GB Large Telstra plan: $147.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $3,538.80

$147.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $3,538.80 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip + 180GB Extra Large Telstra plan: $177.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $4258.80

Telstra also has a special offer right now on the Extra Large month-to-month plan, bringing the plan cost down from $115 to $65 for the first 12 months and saving you an additional $600, which brings the total minimum cost down to $3,658.80 on the Extra Large plan.

This means for the first 12 months, you’d only be paying $127.45 on the Extra Large plan, saving a total of $1,100 on both your plan and phone when combined with the Z Flip bill credit. This plan defaults back to its normal $115 price after the first 12 months, and this offer is only available until March 1, 2021.

Below you’ll find eligible Telstra phone plans that you can couple to your Galaxy Z Flip from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

The folding Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was first revealed a year ago, mimicking the flip-phone craze of the early 2000s in the form of a smartphone with a wide screen-to-body ratio. A smartphone with folding glass is a neat trick for sure, although its price was (and still is!) very steep when compared to standard devices.

Packed with a 3000mAh battery, a 10MP selfie camera, and two 12MP cameras on the back (one for wide-angles and one for ultra-wide angles), the Z Flip’s main attraction is its folding capability, so don’t expect exceptional performance in other areas.

That being said, if your heart is sold on a phone that folds, The Galaxy Z Flip is also available from Woolworths Mobile, Optus, and Vodafone as a phone on a plan, along with Samsung itself and other phone retailers.

Advertisement

Should I sign up for a Telstra plan?

Telstra‘s got a lot to show for itself as Australia’s biggest telco and is constantly running deals just like this. Offering four month-to-month postpaid mobile plans with varying levels of full-speed data, Telstra’s plans also include unlimited data that is speed capped at 1.5Mbps once you surpass your monthly fast data quota.

On top of this, plans are flexible and contract-free, and you can switch between them at will each month. 5G access is also available to Telstra month-to-month customers (excluding Small plan users), provided they have a 5G capable device (which the Z Flip is not).

If you’d like to compare Telstra’s plan to the rest of the Australian market, you can check out postpaid and prepaid plans in the table below. Alternatively, you can use our free comparison tool to find the right plan for your needs.