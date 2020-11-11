It’s Click Frenzy time again, meaning savvy shoppers can score serious bargains on thousands of products and services – including fashion, beauty, technology, appliances, homewares and more. One of Click Frenzy’s biggest partners is Telstra, and the telco is once again offering several limited-time Click Frenzy discounts on mobile and broadband plans.

Sign up before November 16, 2020, and you can save $120 on Telstra’s Medium SIM-only mobile plan, and another $120 on Small data-only plans for tablets and mobile broadband devices.

Telstra Click Frenzy Deals

Telstra is giving new customers a $10 per month discount on its Medium SIM-only postpaid phone plan for the first 12 months, bringing the monthly cost down to $55 (from $65). This offer can save you up to $120 in your first year, and means you’ll score a huge 80GB of full-speed data each month for just $55.

Telstra’s Medium plan also includes unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus unlimited speed-capped data to use in addition to to a full-speed data allowance. Unlimited data is capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, so it’s fast enough for general browsing and standard definition streaming, and means you’ll never pay excess data charges in Australia.

The $10 Click Frenzy discount is applied automatically to this plan via a bill credit for your first 12 months, after which the credit is withdrawn and you’ll pay the full $65 per month ongoing. However, as this plan is contract-free and month-to-month, you’re free to swap to a different Telstra product or cancel your service, although if you’ve paired your plan with a phone from Telstra you may need to pay out the remaining device balance.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra SIM-only postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Want a new smartphone?

If you’d like to add a new smartphone, you can pair your plan with a device on a 12 or 24-month Telstra payment plan. Telstra offers a large range of phones from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Huawei and OPPO, and Medium mobile plans also include free access to Telstra’s 5G network where available.

While not related to Click Frenzy, Telstra is also continuing its massive 12-month discount on its 180GB Extra Large mobile plans – cutting the monthly price down from $115 to just $65. This $50 per month saving equals $600 over 12 months, and is again applied to your account through a monthly bill credit over your first year. This offer is available now through to November 23, 2020 – and you can grab both of these SIM-only deals through the above table.

Telstra postpaid mobile plans also include data-free sports streaming of the NRL, AFL, AFWL A-League and Netball games, plus data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required). You’ll also get unlimited access to Telstra Air WiFi hotspots in Australia, and Fon hotspots when overseas.

Telstra mobile broadband & tablet deals

If you’re looking to save on a flexible on-the-go broadband option, Telstra is also offering a $10 discount on its Small data-only plan. Normally $25 per month, Telstra is lowering the price to $15 for your first 12 months, saving you $120 in total.

Telstra’s Small data plan includes 20GB of full-speed data per month, as well as unlimited data capped at 1.5Mbps speeds. You can combine this plan with a tablet or mobile broadband device on a Telstra payment plan over 12 or 24 months, or go SIM-only and bring your own. Telstra offers a range of tablets and broadband devices on plans, including the latest iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab models.

One thing to keep in mind is that 5G network access isn’t included on the Small Telstra data plans. 5G data service is only offered on Telstra’s Medium and Large plans, so if you have a 5G-ready device and want to test out your neighbourhood’s coverage, you’ll need to upgrade to a higher plan tier.

You can pick up Telstra’s Click Frenzy mobile broadband/data-only offer by following the links below, but keep in mind that this deal expires November 16.

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, November 10

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, November 12

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.