It’s that time of year again — Click Frenzy is back, and this time there are some great deals available if you’re hanging out for offers from Aussie telcos.

Here are the best Click Frenzy telco deals from its official partners.

Telstra Click Frenzy Deals

Kicking things off with Telstra, and there are a few offers floating around from Australia’s biggest telco. If you’re after a new phone plan, you can save $120 on your first 12 months on both SIM-only postpaid plans, and postpaid plans bundled with a new phone. Each month you’ll receive $10 credit for those first 12 months. Bundling with a new phone will save you on your plan costs only, not on the device. This offer is available online and in Telstra retail stores from 19 May, 2020 to 25 May, 2020. Terms apply.

You can also score a $10 monthly discount on Telstra’s mobile broadband plans for the first 12 months, terms apply. If you’re looking for something a little different, Telstra is also offering discounts on the Xbox One S package, with a total saving of $120 over 24 months. Simply choose the Xbox All Access bundle with the Xbox One S and you’ll save $5 per month for the full 24 months of your plan.

For more information on Telstra’s Click Frenzy deals, you can read our guide here.

Vodafone Click Frenzy Deals

Looking for a new phone plan with Vodafone? For this Click Frenzy Mayhem, you’ll be able to pick up the $40 Plus Plan — both the month-to-month SIM-Only Plus Plan, and the Red Plus Plan bundled with your choice of new phone — for $35 each month for 12 months. You’ll also get 15GB of bonus data, bringing it up to 25GB of data in total each month. This offer is available online only from 19 May, 2020 to 25 May, 2020. Terms apply.

You can find out more information on Vodafone’s Click Frenzy deals here.

Circles.Life Click Frenzy Deals

While Circles.Life might not be the biggest name in the Aussie telco market, it’s a small provider making a big splash and this year, you can pick up a Click Frenzy deal for a new phone plan. This year, you’ll be able to score a huge 100GB of data for just $28 per month on its SIM-only postpaid phone plan, for the first 12 months — simply enter the code DATAFRENZY at sign up. This offer is available from 17 May, 2020 to midnight AEST on 22 May, 2020. Terms apply.

To find out more about the Circles.Life Click Frenzy offer, you can check out our guide here.

Other Click Frenzy deals

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.