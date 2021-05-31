Rising smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced a new premium phone, the X60 Pro 5G, that will soon release in Australia at a similar price point to the iPhone 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The X60 Pro 5G is a 5G-capable device with premium specs, including a triple camera bump on the back. Launched in a collaboration with ZEISS, an optics and optoelectronics company, Vivo’s latest release might impress somebody looking for both a premium phone and an alternative to the big-name manufacturers. You can find the X60 Pro 5G’s full specs below.

The Vivo X60 Pro 5G features and specs

The Vivo X60 Pro 5G is Vivo’s newest premium Android smartphone, packed with high-end specifications and a price to match.

The focus of the Vivo X60 Pro 5G is camera technology, which includes a 48MP main camera, a 13MP wide camera and a 13MP portrait camera. These are pretty standard camera specs, but what’s not standard is the X60 Pro 5G’s ‘Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0’ technology, which keeps the camera stable when you’re trying to capture photos, helping to eliminate jitter and shaking. Other features like ‘Extreme Night Vision 2.0’ and ‘Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging’ are included in the phone, so it’s definitely being sold in the direction of photographers.

The phone weighs about 179 grams, and has a 6.56-inch screen, with a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio. The screen is an AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection and is capable of a 120hz refresh rate. The X60 Pro 5G will only have a 256GB model, and has 12GB RAM. Under the screen is a fingerprint scanner.

The phone is, needless to say, 5G-capable, and uses a Snapdragon 870 processor inside, along with an Adreno 650 GPU. It features a 4,200mAh battery that is capable of 33W fast charging, along with a USB-C port for charging and data transfers. Keep in mind though that the phone isn’t IP-rated, so don’t assume it can handle water and dust well.

If the X60 Pro 5G is anything like the X50 Pro 5G (which we reviewed some months ago), it’ll be quite a nice handset.

Vivo X60 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X60 Pro 5G will be available soon, with pre-orders starting on June 3 and the phone arriving in stores from June 17. The phone will cost $1,099 AUD, and will be available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Big W, The Good Guys, Amazon and Mobileciti. If you pre-order the phone before June 17, you’ll also be gifted a Harman Kardon smart speaker (valued at $299). Terms apply. The phone will be available in Midnight Black.

