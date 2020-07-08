Advertisement

Vodafone has a great limited-time offer going for all new services: save up to $60 over 12 months on the normally $40 data phone plan (and score yourself an extra 15GB of bonus full-speed data).

This offer is for the $40 Red Plus postpaid plan with 10GB of data (plus unlimited data capped at 1.5Mbps). Sign up by 30 July, 2020, and you’ll get a $5 per month discount off the $40 plan price for a full year, bringing it down to $35 per month for your first 12 months.

Join before July 12, and you’ll also receive a bonus 15GB of full-speed data each month in addition to the base 10GB, giving you a generous 25GB of data monthly for as long as you stick with your plan (plus unlimited speed-capped data and no overage fees).

If you’re looking for more fast data, Vodafone is offering monthly discounts across all its postpaid mobile plans, which are normally $40, $50, $60 and $80 per month. Sign up before the end of July, and you’ll save $5 monthly on the $50 plan for 12 months, and $10 per month on the $60 or $80 plans for 12 months – a total of $60 or $120 in savings.

But you’ll have to act quick: as mentioned, Vodafone’s bonus data offers end on July 12, and the $5 and $10 discounts expire July 30. This offer is available both to new customers, and existing customers adding a new line of service.

How can I get this deal?

You can get the 25GB for $35 deal by signing up for Vodafone’s $40 Red Plus Plan, which you can do through a new phone purchase or as a SIM only plan . We’ve included Vodafone’s SIM-only postpaid plans below.

The following table shows selected published Vodafone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Is Vodafone a good provider?

Vodafone has a lot of great things to offer as a mobile provider. Offering some of the cheapest phone payment plans on the market, Vodafone is definitely worth checking out if you’re after a new handset. As one of the big three providers, Vodafone offers its own 3G, 4G and now 5G networks, and frequently runs limited-time deals on top of its competitive phone and SIM-only plan range.

A huge highlight of Vodafone as a provider is its Network Satisfaction Guarantee: if you’re unsatisfied with Vodafone’s network, you can simply cancel within 30 days, and be refunded any monthly fees or device installments that you’ve already paid (for devices, you’ll need to return the phone in the original packaging within 10 days of the claim). Keep in mind that you’ll have to pay for usage fees not included in your plan, such as extra data.

On top of this, Vodafone is one of the two providers in Australia that offers ‘unlimited’ mobile data, the other being Telstra. Along with an allowance of full-speed gigabytes each month, both providers offer unlimited data on postpaid plans, but this data is speed-capped and limited to 1.5Mbps – providing a slower, but still usable experience. Once your fast data limited is exceeded, you’ll switch to using slower data, but this means you won’t be charged overages for excess data usage.

With the network satisfaction guarantee and no lock-in phone plans, there’s lots to love in signing up for Vodafone, so give it some thought! If you’d like to know how Vodafone stacks up against other SIM providers, we’ve prepared a table for you to check out below.

