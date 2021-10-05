If it’s time to upgrade your phone, look no further than Vodafone. The telco has announced a huge, one-week flash sale that can save you a hefty $500 on the entire Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone series.

From October 6, through to Monday October 11, new and upgrading customers can score $500 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in all storage sizes. To qualify, you’ll need to pick up your choice of S21 handset on a 24 or 36-month payment period, and add on any of Vodafone’s five postpaid Infinite SIM plans.

The $500 discount will be divided across your 24 or 36-month payment period, bringing the total cost of each phone down to the following:

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: $749

$749 Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB: $849

$849 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB: $1,049

$1,049 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 256GB: $1,149

$1,149 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: $1,349

$1,349 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB: $1,449

$1,449 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB: $1,649

The above prices are for your phone only, and don’t reflect what you’ll pay for your Infinite SIM plan. Customers should be aware that although the discount is spread out over your monthly handset payments in equal installments, if you cancel your Vodafone service early you’ll be required to pay out the remaining balance of your phone, and will forfeit any further discount.

Also keep in mind that although Vodafone does offer all Galaxy S21 phones on a 12-month payment plan, the $500 discount is only available on 24 or 36-month terms. If you’d like to see where Vodafone’s prices stack up, you can compare plans for all three Galaxy smartphones below.

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Vodafone mobile deals: 50% off fees OR unlimited data for $65

Vodafone has also advised that this offer can be combined with its current postpaid plan discounts. Customers buying online will receive 50% off their Lite, Lite+, Super, or Super+ plan fees for their first three months, saving you up to $97.50 on plan prices. Standard plan prices begin at $40 for 10GB of maximum speed data, plus unlimited data capped at speeds of 2Mbps.

If you’re interested in Vodafone’s newly-launched unlimited data Ultra+ plan, you can also claim an ongoing $20 monthly discount for as long as you stay connected. Normally priced at $85 per month, Vodafone’s Ultra+ plan is now $65 monthly for customers who sign up before November 17 — that’s a $480 saving if you stick with the plan for two years, and $980 in total when combined with the above $500 Galaxy S21 discount.

Vodafone’s Ultra+ plan includes unlimited standard national talk and text, plus unlimited full-speed data on Vodafone’s 4G and 5G networks where available, and a separate 30GB of data for mobile hotspot use each month. You’ll also get unlimited standard calls to selected countries, and unlimited standard international texts.

All five of Vodafone’s Infinite plans also currently include three months of Amazon Music Unlimited free when you sign up before November 19, as well as bonus full-speed data on Lite, Lite+, Super and Super+ plans.

The following table shows selected Vodafone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

