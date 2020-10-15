Advertisement

If you’ve been scoping out the phone market recently, looking for the cheapest phone on a plan, Vodafone’s latest price-slashing deal is hard to beat.

Vodafone is selling the Samsung Galaxy A11 for just $1 per month on 12, 24 and 36-month plans, provided you sign up for a Vodafone postpaid plan and stay connected for the duration of your device payments. This is an insane deal, and the payments per month stay the same, irrespective of if you connect for a 12, 24 or 36-month term.

This limited-time offer is wrapping up on November 4, so if you’re in need of a cheap phone soon, don’t miss it! It’s unlikely that you’ll come across a handset this cheap for a long time.

How can I get this offer?

You’ll need to buy the Galaxy A11 through Vodafone on a 12, 24 or 36 month plan. At the checkout, you’ll be able to select from Vodafone’s SIM-only Infinite postpaid plans (keep in mind you can switch between these as needed).

The minimum cost for this plan is $432 over 12 months on Vodafone’s $35 Lite plan, including your handset costs. If you cancel your payments early, or leave your postpaid plan before the end of the device payment term, you’ll have to pay the rest of the handset off without the discount applied. The plan is open to both new and existing customers.

If you stay connected with Vodafone, the phone stays at just $1 per month, however minimum costs coupled to a 12 month plan are as follows:

30GB Lite Plan: $1/mth phone fees + $35/mth postpaid plan fees = $432 on a 12 month plan

$1/mth phone fees + $35/mth postpaid plan fees = $432 on a 12 month plan 40GB Lite+ Plan: $1/mth phone fees + $40/mth postpaid plan fees = $492 on a 12 month plan

$1/mth phone fees + $40/mth postpaid plan fees = $492 on a 12 month plan 60GB Super Plan: $1/mth phone fees + $45/mth postpaid plan fees = $552 on a 12 month plan

$1/mth phone fees + $45/mth postpaid plan fees = $552 on a 12 month plan 100GB Super+ Plan: $1/mth phone fees + $55/mth postpaid plan fees = $672 on a 12 month plan

$1/mth phone fees + $55/mth postpaid plan fees = $672 on a 12 month plan 150GB Ultra Plan: $1/mth phone fees + $100/mth postpaid plan fees = $1,212 on a 12 month plan

The following table shows selected published Vodafone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products from a referral partner.

Should I go with Vodafone?

This deal is insane if you’re after a cheap entry-level phone with some decent specifications, but beyond this, Vodafone plans have plenty to offer. As one of Australia’s biggest telcos, Vodafone has its own 3G, 4G and 5G networks (note: this phone isn’t 5G compatible).

Vodafone customers get full access to these networks, with prices generally lower than rival telcos Telstra and Optus. Plan prices start at $35 per month for 30GB of full-speed data, and go up to $100 per month for 150GB. Data is unlimited across all postpaid plans; you’ll get a monthly full-speed data allowance, then unlimited Infinite data at capped speeds. Speeds for ‘Infinite’ data depend on your plan ,with Lite options capped at 2Mbps, Super at 10Mbps, and Ultra plans at 25Mbps.

If you’d like to check out how Vodafone’s Samsung Galaxy A11 plans plans stack up against the competition, check out the table below.

The following table shows a selection of 24-month 32GB Samsung Galaxy A11 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner.