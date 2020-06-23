Australia’s third largest telco is at it again, with a great offer if you’re looking to take up a new phone plan. Vodafone has previously offered free subscriptions to Amazon Prime, and now it’s bringing the offer back – but this time, it’s available on both SIM-only postpaid plans and postpaid plans with a new smartphone.

How do I get free Amazon Prime with Vodafone?

Getting access to Vodafone’s Amazon Prime offer is super simple. All you need to do is sign up for a new postpaid phone plan to the value of $50 or more, and you’ll get 12 months of Amazon Prime — valued at $59 — for free. After those 12 months, if you want to continue your Amazon Prime membership, you’ll be charged $6.99 per month on your Vodafone bill until you cancel.

If you cancel before the 12 months is up, your free subscription will be forfeited. This means if you choose to sign up on a month-to-month SIM-only plan at $50, $60 or $80, you’ll need to stick around for 12 months to access your full year-long free Amazon Prime subscription. If you choose to sign up to a postpaid phone plan with a new device, such as the iPhone 11 series or Samsung Galaxy S20 range, you’ll be able to choose from a 12, 24 or 36-month device payment period. If you cancel your phone plan, you’ll have to pay off the remainder of your handset, and if you cancel before 12 months, you’ll also forfeit your free Amazon Prime membership.

After you sign up to an eligible plan, you’ll receive a text message from Vodafone with a link and instructions on how to activate your membership. This offer is available until 2 August, 2020. Terms apply.

What is Amazon Prime and what do I get with a membership?

A membership with Amazon Prime includes many great perks, especially if you’re a frequent online Amazon shopper. You’ll get free and fast delivery with no minimum purchase on domestic, Prime-eligible purchases, with orders arriving as fast as two business days. Plus, there is also early access to a range of eligible shopping deals, offers and events. Amazon Prime also includes subscriptions to a range of services including Amazon Prime Video, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime and Prime Music.

Amazon Prime Video is a video streaming service like Netflix, Stan and Disney+, with a huge range of shows and movies, including many Amazon Originals not available anywhere else for you to stream whenever you want. You’ll be able to watch shows like Star Trek: Picard, Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Modern Love and much more.

Prime Reading includes access to a library of eBooks, magazines, comic books and audio books, which can all be accessed via a Kindle, or through the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet. As for Prime Music, you’ll get a huge library of quality songs for you to listen to on demand and ad-free, with offline listening available. However, Prime Music doesn’t currently have a music library as expansive as what’s available with an Amazon Music subscription.

The other inclusion with your Amazon Prime membership is access to Twitch Prime. You’ll be able to access a range of free games every month, as well as free in-game loot, a Twitch channel subscription and more.

Keep in mind that all of this that you can access with an Amazon Prime subscription will typically cost $6.99 per month, but thanks to Vodafone, you can get it free for 12 months.

Vodafone phone plans with free Amazon Prime

You’ll need to sign up to a postpaid phone plan starting at $50 (excluding device costs). This means you’ll need to sign up to either the $50, $60 or $80 SIM-only or Red Plus plan bundled with a new phone in order to claim this offer.

All of Vodafone’s postpaid plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with unlimited data at capped speeds of 1.5Mbps. The $50 plan includes 60GB of fast-speed data, the $60 plan includes 100GB of fast-speed data, while the $80 plan includes a generous 150GB of fast-speed data.

These three plans also include international call allowance to select countries. Below we’ll take a look at the eligible plans, both SIM-only and bundled with handsets.

SIM-Only Plans

iPhone 11 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G The following table shows a selection of Vodafone postpaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of Vodafone 24-month 64GB iPhone 11 Pro plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of Vodafone 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Photo credit: Rohappy/shutterstock.com, Jeramey Lende/shutterstock.com