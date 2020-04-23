Vodafone deal: save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

If you want to get amongst the excitement of 5G without breaking the bank, Vodafone has a great deal for you.

Vodafone has announced a cracking offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, giving customers the chance to grab a 5G enabled smartphone for the price of a 4G phone. You can now save $300 off the RRP ($1,649) of the 128GB S20+ 5G when you sign on any Vodafone’s Red Plus Plan, with a payment period of 12, 24 or 36 months.

But you’ll have to be quick! The offer ends on the 30th of April (unless extended!).

Over the course of the different payment periods, here’s how much picking up this phone will set you back:

12 months: $112.41 a month, min. cost $1,349

$112.41 a month, min. cost $1,349 24 months: $46.20 a month, min. cost $1,349

$46.20 a month, min. cost $1,349 36 months: $37.47 a month, min. cost $1,349

On top of this cost, a Vodafone Red Plus Plan will set you back $40 a month at minimum.

Why should I pick up this phone?

Vodafone has begun rolling out its 5G network, which is designed to dwarf the speeds currently available with 4G. If you’re in Western Sydney, you can experience Vodafone’s 5G speeds now, but the rest of Australia will have to wait while the network is rolled out.

On top of this, it’s an awesome phone. 128GB of storage space is more than enough for all of your memories. It includes a really smooth ‘Infinity-0’ display, which makes everything crystal clear, plus a professional-grade camera capable of up to 64MP ultra resolution and a 10MP camera for selfies.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G’s video recording feature is also insanely good, being the world’s first smartphone to be able to record in 8K resolution.

How to grab your discount

When you go to order a Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G from Vodafone, the deal will immediately be put in place, provided you select the 128GB 5G model on any of Vodafone’s three repayment options. You’ll just need to get in before the 30th of April!

At the checkout, make sure you’re signing up for a Red Plus Plan, which is essential to getting the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G deals

The following table shows all published 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Vodafone plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans compared

These plans are great for anybody who wants to give 5G a decent go. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are all in the midst of rolling out their 5G phone coverage, and if you’re a Samsung fan, this will be a great chance to get the fast mobile speeds you’d love your phone to have. Woolworths also offers this phone, and operates through the Telstra network; however, it currently doesn’t offer customers 5G coverage.

The following table shows a selection of plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Image: Samsung