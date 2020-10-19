If you’ve been after a cheap phone on a plan, Vodafone has some massive phone deals on offer this October. There’s plenty up for grabs, including an iPhone 11 Pro Max with $252 off, and a huge $405 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

There’s plenty of deals to be had this month, and you can find them all below.

Vodafone’s October Phone Deals

This month, Vodafone is offering several phone deals that are surely not to be missed if you like value. Here’s what’s on offer:

iPhone 11 Pro Max : Get $252 off on a 26 or 36 month payment plan (Ends November 12)

: Get $252 off on a 26 or 36 month payment plan (Ends November 12) Samsung Galaxy A11 : Get the phone for $1 per month when you stay connected for 12, 24 or 36 months (Ends November 4)

: Get the phone for $1 per month when you stay connected for 12, 24 or 36 months (Ends November 4) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE : Save up to $405 on a 24 or 36 month plan when you trade in an eligible device ($105 discount, plus $200 trade in credit. Ends October 30)

: Save up to $405 on a 24 or 36 month plan when you trade in an eligible device ($105 discount, plus $200 trade in credit. Ends October 30) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 : Save up to $90 on the Note 20, the Note 20 Ultra and 5G alternatives on 36 month plans (Ends November 12).

: Save up to $90 on the Note 20, the Note 20 Ultra and 5G alternatives on 36 month plans (Ends November 12). Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 : Save $180 on a 36 month plan (Ends November 12)

: Save $180 on a 36 month plan (Ends November 12) Samsung Galaxy A71 5G : Save $90 when you stay connected on a 36 month plan (Ends November 12)

: Save $90 when you stay connected on a 36 month plan (Ends November 12) Samsung Galaxy A51 4G : Save up to $90 when you stay connected on a 36 month plan (Ends November 12)

: Save up to $90 when you stay connected on a 36 month plan (Ends November 12) OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G : Save $108 when you stay connected on a 24 or 36 month plan (Ends November 12)

: Save $108 when you stay connected on a 24 or 36 month plan (Ends November 12) Huawei P30 Pro 4G: Save up to $234 when you stay connected on a 36 month plan (Ends November 12)

If any of these deals interest you, you can sign up for them through the Vodafone website. Please note, that if you’re going to get these discounts in full, you’ll need to stay signed up on a Vodafone plan for the duration of your device payments. The applicable plans are below.

The following table shows selected Vodafone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Vodafone deals: Minimum costs explained

If you’re wondering what the minimum amount is that you’d spend on one of these handset deals, we’ve outlined this in the bullet points below. Please note the differences in repayment periods.

iPhone 11 Pro Max : $45.75/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $103.62/mth, total minimum cost $2,486.88 over a 24 month period

: $45.75/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $103.62/mth, total minimum cost $2,486.88 over a 24 month period Samsung Galaxy A11 32GB: $1/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $36/mth, total minimum cost $432 over a 12 month period

$1/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $36/mth, total minimum cost $432 over a 12 month period Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB: $43.37/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $98.37/mth, total minimum cost $2,360.88 over a 24 month period

$43.37/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $98.37/mth, total minimum cost $2,360.88 over a 24 month period Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB : $53.02/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $93.02/mth, total minimum cost $3,348.72 over a 36 month period

: $53.02/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $93.02/mth, total minimum cost $3,348.72 over a 36 month period Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 256GB : $53.02/mth handset + $43.30/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $78.30/mth, total minimum cost $2818.80 over a 36 month period

: $53.02/mth handset + $43.30/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $78.30/mth, total minimum cost $2818.80 over a 36 month period Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB : $39.13/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $74.13/mth, total minimum cost $2,668.68 over a 36 month period

: $39.13/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $74.13/mth, total minimum cost $2,668.68 over a 36 month period Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 128GB : $83/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $123.30/mth, total minimum cost $4,438.80 over a 36 month period

: $83/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $123.30/mth, total minimum cost $4,438.80 over a 36 month period Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB : $22.47/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $57.47/mth, total minimum cost $2,068.92 over a 36 month period

: $22.47/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $57.47/mth, total minimum cost $2,068.92 over a 36 month period Samsung Galaxy A51 5G 128GB : $14.13/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $49.13/mth, total minimum cost $1,768.68 over a 36 month period

: $14.13/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $49.13/mth, total minimum cost $1,768.68 over a 36 month period Huawei P30 Pro 4G 256GB : $26.80/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $80.45/mth, total minimum cost $2,716.20 over a 36 month period

: $26.80/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $80.45/mth, total minimum cost $2,716.20 over a 36 month period OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G 128GB: $26.80/mth handset + $35/mth 30GB Lite Plan = $61.70/mth, total minimum cost $1,480 over a 24 month period

Why should I go with Vodafone?

Vodafone is one of Australia’s biggest telcos, offering data-packed unlimited plans, its own network with 3G and 4G coverage (and 5G as it’s rolled out), as well as a slew of great phone deals like those listed above.

Vodafone customers get full access to the networks owned by the telco, generally paying lower costs than Optus and Telstra customers. Plans start at just $35 per month for 30GB of full-speed data, and unlimited, 2Mbps speed-capped data thereafter, and go up to $100 a month for 150GB of fast data, with unlimited data thereafter, capped at 25Mbps speeds.

Each postpaid plan is an “infinite” data plan, with your data speed capped after surpassing your full-speed data thresholds. Speed-caps range from 2Mbps to 10Mbps, to 25Mbps, depending on your plan.

If you’d like to compare Vodafone’s postpaid offerings to the competition, see the table below.