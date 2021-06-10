Advertisement

Happy EOFY everybody! Now is a great time of year to be saving money on all kinds of products, including smartphones from Apple and Samsung. This year, Vodafone is running some big deals, including $200 off the iPhone 12, $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S21, and more.

Most of these deals will be wrapping up on June 30, with the iPhone deals available until June 25, so have a browse soon.

Vodafone EOFY deals

Vodafone is slashing hundreds of dollars off popular smartphones for this year’s EOFY season. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to pair your selected device with a Vodafone mobile plan over 24 or 36 months to get the full discount, as the discount is applied in equal installments across your monthly bills. You’ll also need to stay signed up on a Vodafone postpaid plan during this time, or the discount will not be fully applied. Terms apply. Discounts are not available on 12-month plans.

Vodafone is also offering trade-in deals on some devices, so keep an eye out for a bargain.

Here are the big Vodafone EOFY deals. Most of them end on June 30, with iPhone deals ending on June 25:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,048.96 + your selected phone plan fees

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: $300 off. Minimum cost $1,248.72 + your selected phone plan fees

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: $400 off. Minimum cost $1,448.96 + your selected phone plan fees

iPhone 12 64GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,048.84 + your selected phone plan fees

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $898.72 + your selected phone plan fees

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,498.84 + your selected phone plan fees

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,648.96 + your selected phone plan fees

iPhone XR 64GB: $160 off. Minimum cost $528.68 + your selected phone plan fees

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256GB: $500 off. Minimum cost $1998.72 + your selected phone plan fees

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G 256GB: $500 off. Minimum cost $999 + your selected phone plan fees

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $798.84 + your selected phone plan fees

Samsung Galaxy A12 4G 128GB: $126 off. Minimum cost $122.76 + your selected phone plan fees

If you’re interested in these deals, just be aware that you’ll need to sign up on a Vodafone SIM-only plan at the checkout, and remain on Vodafone mobile plan for the duration of the repayment period to get the full EOFY discount. You can find Vodafone plans below.

Should I sign up on a Vodafone plan?

As one of the big three Australian telcos, Vodafone usually has a lot of deals and offers to get you on its network. Offering 5G access and unlimited data on all of its postpaid plans (speed capped at different speeds depending on your postpaid plan), customers get access to the odd discount or data offer every now and again, along with three months of Amazon Music included (ends September 19 unless extended). If you’d like to compare Vodafone to other phone plan providers, check out the table below for postpaid and prepaid plans.