Vodafone is coming in hot with a new, limited-time sale on the in-demand Samsung Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra. Pick up either device on a 24-month or 36-month handset plan, and you’ll save a massive $500 off your phone’s RRP.

The flash sale is available across both the S21+ and S21 Ultra in all storage sizes and colours, but only if you choose a 24 or 36-month repayment period and connect to a Vodafone Infinite SIM-only mobile plan. Vodafone is cutting $504 in total off each phone’s full price, but you’ll need to sign up by July 19, 2021 to score the discount.

Vodafone is applying the price cut across your 24 or 36 months of phone repayments, so you’ll need to stay connected to a Vodafone mobile plan for the entire repayment period in order to get the full $504 saving. If you cancel your Vodafone mobile plan early, you’ll need to pay out the full remaining balance of your S21+ or S21 Ultra, at the standard retail price — meaning you’ll lose any remaining discount.

With $504 off, full prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra from Vodafone are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB: $1,044.96 (was $1,549)

$1,044.96 (was $1,549) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 256GB: $1,144.96 (was $1,649)

$1,144.96 (was $1,649) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128G: $1,344.96 (was $1,849)

$1,344.96 (was $1,849) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB: $1,444.80 (was $1,949)

$1,444.80 (was $1,949) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB: $1,644.96 (was $2,149)

Keep in mind that this discount is only available on 24 or 36-month handset payments, not Vodafone’s 12-month option. If you’re interested in how Vodafone stacks up, you can compare a range of Samsung Galaxy S21 series plans below.

Vodafone mobile plans

To grab your $500-plus S21 discount, you’ll need to pair your phone with one of Vodafone’s Infinite SIM-only postpaid plans. Vodafone’s mobile plans begin at $40 per month for 10GB of full-speed data, with options available up to $120 per month for 150GB.

All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus unlimited ‘Infinite’ data capped at speeds of 2Mbps, 10Mbps, or 25Mbps to use once your included monthly high-speed gigabytes run out. Selected plans also include international minutes to eligible countries, and all plans allow tethering/mobile hotspot use.

Currently, Vodafone is throwing in bonus data across all plans, provided you sign up before July 29. The telco is also slashing prices on its premium Ultra plan for new customers, offering 500GB of data for just $75 per month (normally 150GB for $120, offer expires 29 July). All Infinite plans also feature a bonus three months of Amazon Music Unlimited when you sign on before 19 August, 2021.

As Samsung’s S21 series is 5G-capable, you’re able to use each phone with Vodafone’s 5G network ,which is currently being rolled out in selected areas across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra and Perth. 5G network access is included free with all Vodafone postpaid SIM plans — coverage info is available on Vodafone’s website.

