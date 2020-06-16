Vodafone prepaid flash sale: get 45GB for $9.90

Vodafone has launched a great discount offer on its most popular prepaid plan – but it’s only available for one week only.

Between the 15th of June and the 23rd of June, 2020, Vodafone is offering a huge 77.75% off its $40 Prepaid Combo Plus Starter Pack, bringing the starter pack price down to just $9.90.

The $9.90 price is offered for your initial starter pack purchase only – for continuing top-ups, the price will return to $40 every 35 days. If you’re interested in scoring a discount on Vodafone prepaid, you’ll have to get in quick! This sale is only valid for another week.

The Vodafone $40 Prepaid Combo Plus Starter Pack normally includes 20GB of mobile data per recharge, plus unlimited standard national talk and text. It also comes with 100 standard international minutes to 70 selected countries, and 500 standard international minutes to 20 countries.

Sign up for auto-recharge, and you’ll also receive bonus data for the remainder of 2020. Every automatic recharge done before 31 December, 2020 also scores you an additional 25GB of extra data on top of the standard 20GB inclusion, giving you a whopping 45GB of data in total for every $40 recharge.

How can I get this deal?

This deal is valid for online customers only, which means you’ll have to sign up through the Vodafone website – you can do so by following the links in the below table. In addition to offering an initial discount and extra data on its $40 Starter Pack, Vodafone is also offering bonus data on all Combo Plus prepaid plans.

Auto-renewing each month until the end of the year gets you:

15GB extra data each recharge on the $30 prepaid plan

25GB extra data each recharge on the $40 prepaid plan

25GB extra data each recharge on the $50 prepaid plan

Should I get a prepaid Vodafone plan?

Vodafone prepaid plans are fairly low-risk, as you’re not locked in to a contract and can renew as often or little as you like, and expiry periods include 28 or 35 days. However, enabling automatic renewals on Combo Plus prepaid plans can grant you huge data bonuses. You can also get add-on data if you’re unsatisfied with the initial data Vodafone gives you for your plan. Add-ons begin at 2GB for $3 with a one-day expiry period, up to 5GB for $15 with a seven day expiry period, and one day, seven-day and 28-day options are available.

Vodafone operates on its own network separate to Telstra and Optus, with speeds varying depending on the area. Vodafone’s prices are also generally lower than Optus and Telstra, although all three telcos offer similar prepaid price points and data inclusions.

What about postpaid phone deals?

If you’d prefer not to go prepaid, Vodafone is running another deal for its postpaid plans. New customers can get the deals below if they bring their own device to Vodafone’s SIM-only plans, or sign on for a new phone on a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan.

All Vodafone postpaid plans are month-to-month, but you will need to stick around longer if you’re picking up a new smartphone. These offers are valid until withdrawn. See what you’d save below:

$40 plan with 10GB data: $35 per month for 12 months

plan with 10GB data: $35 per month for 12 months $50 plan with 60GB data: $45 per month for 12 months

plan with 60GB data: $45 per month for 12 months $60 plan with 100GB data: $50 per month for 12 months

plan with 100GB data: $50 per month for 12 months $80 plan with 150GB data: $70 per month for 12 months

Other EOFY prepaid deals

There’s a bunch of great deals going on this month from all the big telcos. Below we’ve got some more included – but you’ll have to be quick! These deals also wrap up this month!

If you act quick, you can get: