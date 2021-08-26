Looking for a big saving on Apple’s littlest iPhone? Then there’s some good news! Vodafone is currently offering a very generous $600 off the price of the iPhone 12 Mini, double the discount that was previously on offer.

Vodafone is really ramping up discounts on devices, especially the 2020 iPhone 12 range, which will soon be replaced by the 2021 iPhone range. So, if you’re looking for some big savings, read on for the details.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini — save up to $600 off your phone with Vodafone

Throughout the past couple of months, Vodafone has been offering some rather generous discounts off the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, but this latest discount is perhaps the biggest and is double the discount that was on offer in July.

If you choose to buy the iPhone 12 Mini across a 24 or 36-month payment period, you can save $600 off your device price when you stay connected for the full payment term. At the moment, Vodafone does not list an expiry for this offer, but it may be withdrawn at any time, terms apply.

Here is a breakdown of how much it will cost you per month, and the price in total for the different storage sizes:

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $24.95 per month over 24 months, $598.80 in total

64GB iPhone 12 Mini — $16.63 per month over 36 months, $598.68 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $28.29 per month over 24 months, $678.96 in total

128GB iPhone 12 Mini — $18.85 per month over 36 months, $678.60 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $35.37 per month over 24 months, $848.88 in total

256GB iPhone 12 Mini — $23.58 per month over 36 months, $848.88 in total

Once you’ve selected your device and payment period, you’ll need to add on a postpaid plan. You’ll have the choice of five plans, with prices starting at $40 per month and up to $120 per month, with plan fees an additional monthly cost to your device payment fees. If you choose to cancel your plan altogether, you’ll be required to pay the remainder of your device and you will forfeit any device discounts.

Vodafone mobile plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, data allowances and some international call inclusions on select plans. You’ll also get ‘infinite’ data on plans, meaning that once you’ve used up your fast-speed data allowance, you can keep using data but at capped speeds of 2Mbps, 10Mbps or 25Mbps, depending on your plan. All plans also include access to Vodafone’s 5G network, although Vodafone has been slow on its rollout of 5G, so coverage might still be limited.

Other Vodafone deals

If you’d rather a different device to the iPhone 12 Mini, Vodafone currently has a few deals on other popular devices.

Save up to $350 on iPhone 12 on 24 or 3- month payment periods when you stay connected, terms apply.

Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on 24 or 36-month payment periods when you stay connected, terms apply.

In addition to device discounts, you can pick up bonus data on postpaid plans — both as SIM-only plans, or plans bundled with a new device. The $40 plan includes 40GB of data (10GB + 30GB bonus data), the $45 plan includes 80GB data (30GB + 50GB bonus data), the $55 plan includes 150GB data (60GB + 90GB bonus data), the $65 plan includes 300GB (100GB + 200GB bonus data) and the $120 plan includes 500GB (150GB + 350GB bonus data) plus a discount price of $75 per month for as long as you stay connected. These offers expire September 2, 2021. Terms apply.

