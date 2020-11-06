Alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available to pre-order from both telcos and retailers — so if you’ve been eyeing the most expensive (or least!) of the new iPhones, now’s the time to find a great deal.

Vodafone will stock both new 5G-capable iPhones and offer each device on several payment plans, which can be combined with any of Vodafone’s newly-launched ‘Infinite’ postpaid SIM-only mobile plans. The telco is also known for offering data bonuses and price discounts for new customers, so is set to be one of the best options for finding a competitive price if you’re looking to buy the Mini or Pro Max on a plan.

If you’re keen to pre-order the new 5G iPhones, here’s what’s on offer from plans with Vodafone.

Vodafone iPhone 12 Mini Plans

Apple’s ‘affordable’ iPhone 12 Mini is one of the lightest and most compact 5G phones on the market, measuring in with a 5.4-inch display. Running on iOS 14, the Mini features the new A14 Bionic chipset, compatibility with new Apple features such as MagSafe, and all-day battery.

You’ll also get the same dual-camera system in back as the iPhone 12, with ultra wide and wide cameras and a True Depth selfie camera in front. If you’re interested in the Mini, you can buy the phone on 12, 24 or 36-month plans from Vodafone, all of which can be added to any postpaid Vodafone SIM-only plan.

Mobile plans are separate from your device payments, so you don’t need to stick with the same SIM-only plan for the whole 12, 24, or 36 months of phone payments. However, if you decide to cancel your Vodafone service, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your iPhone.

Vodafone iPhone 12 Mini Prices

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini with Vodafone:

12 months: $99.91 per month (total cost $1,198.92)

$99.91 per month (total cost $1,198.92) 24 months: $49.95 per month (total cost $1,198.80)

$49.95 per month (total cost $1,198.80) 36 months: $33.30 per month (total cost $1,198.80)

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12 Mini with Vodafone:

12 months: $106.58 per month (total cost $1,278.96)

$106.58 per month (total cost $1,278.96) 24 months: $53.29 per month (total cost $1,278.96)

$53.29 per month (total cost $1,278.96) 36 months: $35.52 per month (total cost $1,278.72)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12 Mini with Vodafone:

12 months: $120.75 per month (total cost $1,449)

$120.75 per month (total cost $1,449) 24 months: $60.37 per month (total cost $1,448.88)

$60.37 per month (total cost $1,448.88) 36 months: $40.25 per month (total cost $1,449)

Advertisement

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max Plans

The premium iPhone 12 Pro Max features a huge 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the largest screen found on an iPhone to date. You’ll also get a upgraded battery with up to 20 hours of video life, MagSafe accessory compatibility, Face ID, and iOS 14.

The 12 Pro Max also includes a triple-camera system in the back with Wide, Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses, 5x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom. These cameras come with a range of features including Dolby Vision, 4K video recording and Portrait Mode in front.

Vodafone is offering the iPhone 12 Pro Max on device payment plans of 12, 24 or 36 months. Simply bundle your device on any payment period with your choice of Vodafone SIM-only ‘Infinite’ phone plan. Plans are the same as those offered with the iPhone 12 Mini mentioned above, so you’ll have all the same inclusions, such as unlimited capped-speed data.

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max Prices

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Vodafone:

12 months: $154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

$154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96) 24 months: $77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

$77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96) 36 months: $51.36 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Vodafone:

12 months: $168.25 per month (total cost $2,019)

$168.25 per month (total cost $2,019) 24 months: $84.12 per month (total cost $2,018.88)

$84.12 per month (total cost $2,018.88) 36 months: $56.08 per month (total cost $2,018.88)

Phone payment prices for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max with Vodafone:

12 months: $197.41 per month (total cost $2,368.92)

$197.41 per month (total cost $2,368.92) 24 months: $98.70 per month (total cost $2,368.80)

$98.70 per month (total cost $2,368.80) 36 months: $65.80 per month (total cost $2,368.80)

Vodafone 5G Mobile Network

Vodafone officially launched its 5G network earlier in 2020, with sites rolling out in areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra and Perth. However, coverage even within those cities is currently limited, so it may be a while before you can access Vodafone 5G even with a 5G-capable iPhone.

Fortunately, Vodafone’s plans all include 5G access at no extra cost, so when the network does go live in your area you won’t need to switch plans or pay more to connect. Vodafone has said it has no plans to increase prices for 5G customers, and all 5G-ready phones can still access 4G and 3G Vodafone coverage in areas where 5G isn’t available.

Vodafone postpaid plan inclusions and prices

Vodafone has recently restructured its postpaid plan range, launching a new set of ‘Infinite’ SIM-only plans with unlimited speed-capped data. Alongside unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plans include a generous high-speed data allowance, plus unlimited gigabytes at restricted speeds: Lite plans include speeds of 2Mbps, Super plans feature speeds capped to 10Mbps, and the Ultra plan features unlimited data at speeds of 25Mbps.

This extra unlimited data is great if you’re looking for a plan with no data overages, as your speed-capped gigabytes kick in after you’ve used all your monthly full-speed data. Depending on your plan tier, you may also receive unlimited international call minutes to selected countries.

Currently, Vodafone is throwing in three months of free Amazon Prime access on all iPhone plans, provided you sign up before 31 January, 2021. Depending on your choice of plan, you may also score a loyalty discount of up to $240 over your first 12 months, or bonus data at no extra cost.

Plan Price Inclusions $40 Lite Plan $40 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 10GB max speed data/ unlimited 2Mbps data $45 Lite+ Plan $45 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 30GB max speed data/ unlimited 2Mbps data $55 Super Plan $55 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 60GB max speed data/ unlimited 10Mbps data $65 Super+ Plan $65 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 100GB max speed data/ unlimited 10Mbps data $120 Ultra Plan $120 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 150GB max speed data/ unlimited 25Mbps data

iPhone 12 5G range: features at a glance

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

Looking for more details on the specs and features of the new iPhone 12 5G series? You can read more information on the new iPhones via the following links:

SIM-Only Phone Plans

If you’re looking to buy the iPhone outright, you’ll need a SIM-only plan to pair it with. Below is a selection of plans with big data inclusions from a range of telcos (note 5G access is not yet available from all providers).