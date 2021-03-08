Get $300 off a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G plan with Vodafone

Vodafone is offering a price cut on the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, but only for a limited time.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with $300 slashed off the price if you sign up on a Vodafone Infinite mobile plan. This offer ends on March 24.

This deal is also available for the Note 20 5G, although at the time of writing, Vodafone does not have any of these phones in stock.

How do I get $300 off the Note 20 Ultra 5G through Vodafone?

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with $300 off on any Vodafone handset plan, bringing the total price down from $1999 to $1698.84 over 12, 24 or 36 months. If you’re looking for a bigger deal, you can save an additional sum of money (up to $60 per month!) depending on the Vodafone postpaid mobile plan you sign up with, as these plans are currently on special and offer more data than usual (ends March 24). You’ll need to choose one of these postpaid plans before you checkout.

The discount prices and higher data amounts stay active for as long as you stay connected to the plan, as long as you have a handset through Vodafone. If you get a SIM-only plan, the discount and data increase will only be valid for 12-months.

The special on all postpaid Vodafone plans includes savings across all postpaid plans:

Vodafone Lite Plan: 50GB for $35/mth (Normally $40)

50GB for $35/mth (Normally $40) Vodafone Lite+ Plan: 60GB for $40/mth (Normally $45)

60GB for $40/mth (Normally $45) Vodafone Super Plan: 100GB for $45/mth (Normally $55)

100GB for $45/mth (Normally $55) Vodafone Super+ Plan: 200GB for $55/mth (Normally $60)

200GB for $55/mth (Normally $60) Vodafone Ultra Plan: 500GB for $60/mth (Normally $120)

Once you pick up a phone on a Vodafone plan, you’ll have to pay it off over the chosen period while signed up for a Vodafone postpaid plan – either 12, 24, or 36 months. If you leave your postpaid plan during this period, you’ll have to pay out your phone in its entirety without any discounts attached. These phones are 5G-capable, and you can access a 5G signal on the Vodafone network through any postpaid plan.

We’ve calculated the full minimum costs for the Note 20 Ultra 5G on a 24-month plan across all Vodafone postpaid plans below:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: $105.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $35 50GB Lite Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,538.96

$105.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $35 50GB Lite Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,538.96 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: $110.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $40 60GB Lite+ Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,778.96

$110.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $40 60GB Lite+ Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,778.96 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: $115.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $35 100GB Super Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,778.96

$115.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $35 100GB Super Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,778.96 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: $125.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $55 20GB Super+ Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $3,018.96

$125.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $55 20GB Super+ Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $3,018.96 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: $130.79/mth ($70.79 handset + $60 500GB Ultra Plan costs) when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $3,138.96

If you’re interested in picking up a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G from another provider, check out some other plans, or consider buying the phone outright. You might enjoy inclusions or deals from other places more. You’ll find a selection of postpaid plans in the table below.

Should I choose Vodafone to be my phone provider?

As one of the ‘big three’ telcos, Vodafone has a lot to offer its customers. Customers on Vodafone’s postpaid plans can enjoy unlimited, speed-capped data, in addition to a monthly full-speed data allowance. Lite and Lite+ plans speed-cap at 2Mbps, Super and Super+ plans can go up to 10Mbps, and Ultra plans can go up to 25Mbps, when you’ve exceeded your monthly fast data inclusion. Postpaid customers also get access to the Vodafone 5G network where it’s available (provided they have 5G-capable plans), along with 3 months of Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited (offer ends March 31).

