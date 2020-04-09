Vodafone offer: up to $120 off mobile plans

If you’ve been weighing up a switch to Vodafone, it’s a great time to make the change. Jump on a mobile plan board now – or add another service to your existing Vodafone account – and you can save up to $120 in your first year.

Vodafone is offering customers a limited-time ‘Credit To You’ discount, available on its postpaid SIM Only Plus and Red Plus plans. Sign up to the $60 or $80 Red Plus or SIM Only Plus Plans, and you’ll receive a $10 per month discount for your first 12 months. Opt for the $50 Red Plus or SIM Only Plus plans, and you’ll save $5 per month for 12 months.

This deal is available now, through to 18 May, 2020, unless extended. It’s open to new Vodafone customers, or existing Vodafone users adding an additional mobile line to their service.

The following table shows all published Vodafone postpaid SIM-only mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

All of the above Vodafone plans include unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, plus unlimited data in Australia capped at 1.5Mbps speeds. You’ll also get a hefty high-speed data allowance each month, unlimited standard international texts, and selected plans also include international call minutes to eligible countries.

Customers will be eligible for a $5 or $10 discount both when bringing their own unlocked smartphone, and when pairing their plan with a new handset on Vodafone’s Device Payment Plan. The telco offers a range of new phones at various price points, including the iPhone 11 series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, the Google Pixel 4, and Huawei and OPPO devices.

Samsung’s new S20 range comes in 5G-ready variants, all of which are compatible with Vodafone’s newly-announced 5G mobile network. Vodafone is currently rolling out the next-generation service, with limited coverage so far confirmed in areas in and around Parramatta in Western Sydney.

If you do decide to pick up a new smartphone, you’ll be able to pay it off over 12, 24, or 36 months. You can combine your device payments with any of the above Vodafone postpaid plans, and move between plan options monthly without affecting your phone repayment.

