Vodafone has shaken up its postpaid plans to offer both monthly discounts and some huge data increases.

For a limited time only, you can get bonus data on all Vodafone postpaid plans (excluding the SIM Only Ultra plan) – and the data amounts are huge. This deal stacks on top of an already existing Vodafone discount on all postpaid plans. The discounts are as follows:

SIM Only Lite Plan: $40 $35 for 10GB 50GB data per month

$35 for 50GB data per month SIM Only Lite+ Plan: $45 $40 for 30GB 60GB data per month

$40 for 60GB data per month SIM Only Super Plan: $55 $45 for 60GB 100GB data per month

$45 for 100GB data per month SIM Only Super+: $65 $55 for 100GB 200GB data per month

The best part is that these data bonuses last for 12 months. Discount aside, that means you can be getting this deal for up to a year (terms apply). The discount also works for up to 12 months (so from today, these two deals will last until October next year). But you’ll have to get in quick! These deals end on November 12.

How can I get these deals?

You can get these deals by signing up on one of the applicable Vodafone plans, which you can find below. Keep in mind that you can couple these deals to a handset at the checkout, in case you’ve been shopping around for a new smartphone.

The following table shows selected published Vodafone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

Should I go with Vodafone?

Vodafone is one of Australia’s biggest providers, operating its own 3G, 4G and 5G networks at typically lower prices than its major rivals Telstra and Optus. On top of these deals, Vodafone customers will receive 5G network access on all five postpaid plans, along with three months of Amazon Prime included (offer ends November 5).

All Vodafone postpaid plans are unlimited, with speed caps once you surpass your high-speed data threshold (speeds capped at 2Mbps, 10Mbps or 25Mbps, depending on your plan). If you’d like to compare Vodafone to the rest of the market, you can check out the table below.