Vodafone sale: Get 75% off all prepaid plan starter packs

Vodafone has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it mobile deal going on right now across all of its prepaid starter packs – including a whopping 60GB data for only $12.50 over a 35 day period. From now until September 30, you can get 75% off any Combo Plus Starter Pack, saving you up to $37.50 on your first month.

This is a worthwhile deal if you’re looking to test the waters of another telco, try out a new prepaid plan, or even just save some money for a month. The offer is being withdrawn on September 30, so you’ll need to act fast. You’ll find everything you need to know below, including all the perks attached.

How do I get this deal?

You can get this deal through Vodafone by following the links found in the table below. This discount is for your prepaid starter pack only, and after that you’ll have to pay for standard prepaid recharges. If you sign up for automatic recharge, you’ll get an additional 30GB of data every month, and all plans also come with access to a data bank, which saves any unused data up to 200GB (provided you recharge before expiry). All plans include unlimited standard national calls and texts in Australia. The deals are as follows:

75% off the $30 Combo Plus Starter Pack: $30 $7.50 for 10GB over 28 days

$7.50 for 10GB over 28 days 75% off the $40 Combo Plus Starter Pack: $40 $10 for 20GB over 35 days

$10 for 20GB over 35 days 75% off the $50 Combo Plus Starter Pack: $50 $12.50 30GB over 35 days

If any of these offers interest you, see the table below. The following table lists a selection of prepaid Vodafone plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I go with Vodafone?

Vodafone has a lot to offer as one of Australia’s biggest telcos. Competing against Telstra and Optus directly, the red telco has its own 4G and 3G network, with a 5G network in development. Vodafone’s prepaid plans come with international offerings, ranging between 500 minutes for standard international calls to Zone 1 countries, all the way up to 1500 Zone 1 minutes and 150 Zone 2 minutes. Vodafone plans have no contracts, meaning you can drop them at any time without worrying about early termination fees.

Vodafone prepaid plans also get access to a Data Bank, which lets you save up to 200GB of any unused data, provided you recharge before your expiry date. This could be great if you couple it with Vodafone’s Extra Data deal, which gives you 30GB of extra data each recharge if you enable automatic recharging. You can bring your own number, and choose an expiry period on your terms – anything between 28 and 365 days.

Below you’ll find some of Vodafone’s competition, if you’re scouting the market for the prepaid plan that suits what you need.