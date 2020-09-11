If you’ve been shopping around for a new phone – and love jumping on the sales that come around the end-of-year announcement and release of phones from Samsung and Apple – Vodafone has a great deal for you.

From now until the offer is withdrawn (or while stocks last), you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20 with $485 off on a 12, 24 or 36-month Vodafone plan, bringing the monthly cost down to as low as $24 per month. This is a great deal if you’re after the biggest phone release from early 2020 – it’s likely to still be a capable phone for the next three years, and it already has some great technology inside.

This deal has no set end date, so get in quick! It will likely only be around while stocks last.

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer by picking up $60 Vodafone Red Plus plan, found below in the table, coupled to the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20. The $60 plan is currently discounted to $45 per month for your first year, allowing you to save $120 over 12 months. Buy the S20 on a 36-month plan, and you’ll get a total saving of $665 over the 36 months of paying the phone off. This makes the total price of this device:

$24 per month over a 36 month period (Minimum cost $864) + Your selected phone plan

$36 per month over a 24 month period (Minimum cost $864) + Your selected phone plan

$72 per month over a 12 month period (Minimum cost $864) + Your selected phone plan

The following table shows selected published Vodafone postpaid plans

Should I get a Samsung Galaxy S20?

The S20 line of phones is the current flagship for Samsung, and there’s a lot to appreciate in the standard 4G S20 model, available in this special. On top of the tremendous savings with Vodafone, the phone is available with 128GB of storage capacity, in either Cloud Blue or Cosmic Grey.

It features three cameras on the back (12MP wide, 64MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide) and one selfie camera (10MP wide), with a screen that encompasses most of the front of the phone. It has a 4,000mAh battery life, with fast charging and fast wireless charging. The Galaxy S20 is a great phone with premium features you’ll most likely love.

Should I go with Vodafone?

Vodafone is one of Australia’s biggest telcos, and packs plenty of value into its mobile plans. On top of being one of the few providers to actually offer phones on a plan, right now Vodafone is running sales across all of its postpaid plans – with the biggest savings being $180 on the $80 Red Plus Plan, currently marked down to $65 per month for 12 months.

On top of this, if you sign up before September 22, you can pick up 12 months of Amazon Prime for free, giving you access to Amazon Prime Video without the cost – that’s an additional $83.88 savings! Vodafone also offers unlimited data across all postpaid plans: that means once you use up all your allocated high-speed plan data, you won’t be left without gigabytes, and instead you’ll simply be speed capped at about 1.5Mbps. Vodafone also has a wide range of prepaid offerings available.

If you’d like to compare Vodafone to the market, we’ve included a table with postpaid and prepaid offerings below.