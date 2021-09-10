Interested in getting the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or the S21 Ultra with a huge discount? Vodafone is running a deal right now that could save you some big bucks on your mobile bill.

For a limited time, you can pick up your choice of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or the S21 Ultra with a big discount – $300 off the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+, and $500 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is a great deal if you’re eyeing one of Samsung’s newest flagship phones, and want a premium, reliable phone that’ll last you several years. These offers will end when withdrawn.

How can I save $500 on a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

You can save $500 on a Galaxy S21 Ultra or $300 on a Galaxy S21 or S21+ by signing up on a Vodafone phone repayment plan before the offer is withdrawn. These discounts are applied over the course of your selected repayment plan in monthly installments, with the discounts available on the 24-month and 36-month repayment periods (not available on the 12-month period).

Keep in mind that in order to get the full phone discount, you’ll need to stay signed up for the full duration of your phone repayment period, which includes being signed up on a Vodafone postpaid plan. If you leave your postpaid plan or the phone repayment period early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining cost of the phone in full without any additional discounts. Terms apply.

These discounts bring the Galaxy S21, the S21+ and the S21 Ultra down to the following prices:

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: $39.54 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $948.96 + phone plan fees ($300 off)

$39.54 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $948.96 + phone plan fees ($300 off) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB: $52.04 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1248.96 + phone plan fees ($300 off)

$52.04 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1248.96 + phone plan fees ($300 off) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: $56.20 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1348.80 + phone plan fees ($500 off)

The discounts range across all available phone colours and storage capacity choices, meaning that they apply to 256GB and 512GB models.

If you’re interested in picking up one of the Galaxy S21 devices, you can pair your selected device with one of the Vodafone postpaid plans in the table below.

Should I get a Vodafone plan?

Vodafone is one of Australia’s ‘big three’ telcos (the other two being Telstra and Optus), and is consistently offering deals and discounts across both its device range and its postpaid plans. Vodafone tends to offer cheaper plans than its direct competitors, operating its own network with 5G access and offering unlimited data phone plans (most of which are speed-capped after a monthly data limit, with the exception of its $85 Ultra+ plan). Vodafone postpaid customers can also get access to three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited access (ends November 11).

All of this said, Vodafone’s postpaid plans are more expensive than most plans offered by smaller phone plan providers, which operate on networks owned by the big three. If you’re interested in comparing phone plans from smaller providers, consider checking out Moose Mobile, Southern Phone or Woolworths Mobile. Alternatively, compare the plans in the table below.