Vodafone has joined in for Click Frenzy Mayhem this year with a couple of mobile offers, ideal if you’re looking for a new phone plan or SIM-only postpaid plan.

While Vodafone already has some great discounts on its $50, $60 and $80 SIM-only and phone on a plan options, for Click Frenzy, you’ll be able to pick up a $40 postpaid plan (both the SIM-Only Plus Plan, or the Red Plus plan bundled with a new phone) for $35 per month over 12 months – a saving of $60 over your first year. Plus, you’ll also get 15GB of bonus data on this plan — that’s a total of 25GB of fast-speed data, plus unlimited capped-speed data once you go over your data allowance.

This Vodafone Click Frenzy offer is available online only from 19 May, 2020 to 25 May, 2020. Terms apply.

Vodafone SIM-only phone plans

The following table shows all published Vodafone SIM-only postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Vodafone iPhone plans

Looking for a new iPhone to bundle with the $40 Red Plus plan (including Click Frenzy discount and bonus data)? The following table shows a selection of Vodafone’s iPhone plans bundled with the $40 Red Plus plan on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy plans

Prefer a new Samsung phone to bundle with the $40 Red Plus plan? The following table shows a range of Samsung Galaxy phones bundled with the $40 Red Plus plan on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.