Christmas is coming early for Vodafone customers, with the telco announcing a month-long promo that offers both bonus data and lower plan prices.

Throughout November, both new and existing customers can receive an ongoing discount on Vodafone’s Infinite postpaid plans, alongside a massive monthly data bump. If you’re switching to Vodafone, or you’re an existing customer adding a new plan or upgrading your device, you can grab the following offers:

$45 Lite+ Plan: $40 per month for 80GB Max Speed data (was 30GB)

$40 per month for 80GB Max Speed data (was 30GB) $55 Super Plan: $50 per month for 200GB Max Speed data (was 60GB)

$50 per month for 200GB Max Speed data (was 60GB) $65 Super+ Plan: $60 per month for 300GB Max Speed data (was was 100GB)

That’s up to four times the monthly high-speed data allowance, for $5 less per month. Vodafone is slinging these deals from now through to November 30, 2021, and the best part? Once you’ve signed up, you’ll receive your bonus data and lower plan price for as long as you stay connected. However, cancel or change your plan, and you’ll lose both the discount and extra data going forward.

These offers are available alongside Vodafone’s current streaming special, which gives customers three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited for signing up to any Vodafone postpaid Infinite plan. This deal is available until November 19, 2021, unless extended.

Vodafone offers five Infinite postpaid mobile plans, which customers can purchase as SIM-only or pair with a new phone on a Vodafone handset plan.

All five plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, with Vodafone’s Lite, Lite+, Super and Super+ plans also featuring a monthly full-speed data allowance and unlimited ‘Infinite’ speed capped data. If you’re on the Lite or Lite+ plans, your Infinite data is limited to speeds of 2Mbps; for Super and Super+ plans, it’s 10Mbps. This data can be used once you’ve burned through your high-speed gigabytes, meaning there’s no excess data charges for use in Australia.

Vodafone is also the only Australian telco to offer unlimited data at the maximum available speeds, thanks to its $85 Ultra+ Plan. This plan comes with unlimited full-speed gigabytes, plus 30GB of data reserved for mobile hotspot use/tethering per month.

If you’re in an area covered by Vodafone’s 5G network, 5G access is free on all plans, including the unlimited Ultra+ option. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, all of the above plans can be combined with a new device on a 12, 24, or 36-month Vodafone repayment period.

Unlimited Vodafone plans compared

With these November discounts and bonuses factored in, Vodafone’s SIM plans make it the standout of the big three telcos – especially if you want more data for less dollars. Compare Vodafone’s Lite+ deal – 80GB of data for $40 per month – to similarly-priced plans from Telstra and Optus: Telstra offers 40GB for $55, while Optus’ plans include 20GB for $45, or 80GB for $55.

Vodafone’s plan gives you the best fast-data value, with Telstra’s entry-level plan priced at $10 more for half the included gigabytes (and no 5G access). Optus’ $45 plan also falls short on data, and customers will need to pay $15 more each month to get the same 80GB available from Vodafone’s Lite+ plan.

But if you’re a massive data user, you can save by shopping around. Optus is currently running a limited-time promo plan featuring 500GB for $65 for your first 12 months, which is available until November 17. However, prices will revert to Optus’ standard $115 monthly cost once the one-year promo term ends, so you may want to consider Vodafone’s 300GB for $60 offer – or even the $85 unlimited plan – if you’re looking for an ongoing deal.

If it’s time to switch phone plans, your best bet is to compare what’s on offer from a range of providers. You can start by browsing through the SIM-only mobile plans below.