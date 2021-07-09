Test your phone’s water resistance with this new app

Are you curious about your phone’s water resistance, but don’t want to drop your phone into a pool or bathtub to find out? There’s an app for that.

‘Water Resistance Tester’ is a new app on Android devices that supposedly checks and tests your phone’s water resistance, without needing to get anywhere close to water. It’s free, it’s quick, and it’s not that complicated – and is a perfect way to be extra sure about your phone before taking it into the pool.

How does Water Resistance Tester work?

Water Resistance Tester works by checking your phone’s barometer to assess the quality of its water-resistant seal. It’ll only work on IP-rated phones, which should come as a given, as non-IP rated phones aren’t graded for water resistance (as in there’s no guarantee water won’t destroy them). Unfortunately, you can’t get this app on iPhones.

Just install the app from the Google Play Store and run the test inside the app. It’ll only take a few seconds, and the app will generate an assessment for your phone. It won’t simply tell you ‘Your phone is IP68 rated’ or ‘Your phone is IP67 rated’; rather, the app can tell you if your phone’s seals are still intact, what water pressure your phone can handle, and ultimately, if it’s water resistant or not.

Two things to keep in mind though: one, ‘water resistant’ does not mean ‘waterproof’. Two, this app does not provide a water resistance guarantee, rather it provides an assessment. A green tick from this app does not mean you can go scuba diving with your Galaxy S21.

Do waterproof phones exist?

No phone is waterproof: if water gets in to some of the internal components of a phone, it would likely start failing or be destroyed entirely. The best phone manufacturers can offer are ‘water resistant’ phones, which are indicated by IP ratings (with IP68 being the most water resistant). If you’re concerned about water damage, your best bet is to look for a water resistant phone, a protective phone case and a phone care plan (such as AppleCare).

Some notable water-resistant phones are the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Google Pixel 5 and the OPPO Find X3 Pro, although for your specific model, make sure you check before you buy a handset.

What do I do if I drop my phone in water?

If you drop your phone in water, firstly don’t panic. Here’s what you should do immediately if your phone is doused in or submerged in water:

1. Remove it from the water, turn the phone off, and wipe the water off with a damp cloth.

2. Remove the case from your phone, and remove any SD and SIM cards you have inside. Leave these ports open.

3. Wipe the phone off again with a dry towel or cloth, picking up any water you missed earlier.

4. Place the phone on a dry towel or cloth in a dry area. Allow it to dry over time. Do not put the phone in rice.

5. After some drying time, say a few hours or a day, turn your phone back on, and test it out for any damages. Keep an eye out for any faults, and if you notice any problems, consider taking it in for a repair or replacing it entirely.

Image credit: Water Resistance Tester on the Google Play Store