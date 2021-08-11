Woolworths Mobile adds data gifting to all phone plans

Woolworths Mobile has added data gifting to all of its phone plans, allowing customers to send their friends and family members any unwanted data (provided they’re also Woolworths Mobile customers). This addition to Woolworths Mobile’s already impressive slew of extras and bonuses is very welcome, especially if you’re looking for plans for the whole family.

This extra comes at no additional cost, so it’s a nice perk to have, even if you’re not going to use it all the time. We’ll be going into detail about what this perk means for your Woolworths Mobile plan below.

What is Woolworths Mobile data gifting?

Woolworths Mobile data gifting allows you to send unused data to your friends or family, as long as they are also a Woolworths Mobile customer. You can gift up to 50% of your included plan data across all of Woolworths Mobile’s plans, so while there is a limit to how generous you can be, that’s still a fair amount of data. Keep in mind that you can’t gift any data add-ons that have been purchased, any bonus data, any data-banked data, or any data that has already been gifted to you. Terms apply.

Eligible plans include some plans that Woolworths Mobile no longer sells, but still may be used by grandfathered-in customers or those on contracts. Here’s how much data you can gift on every Woolworths Mobile plan:

Postpaid plans:

$25 plan – up to 10GB per month

$35 plan – up to 20GB per month

$45 plan – up to 33GB per month

$49 plan (retired) – up to 40GB per month

Long Expiry plans:

$60 plan (retired) – up to 6GB per recharge

$65 plan – up to 8GB per recharge

$150 plan – up to 50GB per recharge

$200 plan – up to 73GB per recharge

Pre-paid plans:

$20 plan – up to 6GB per recharge

$30 plan – up to 15GB per recharge

$40 plan – up to 21GB per recharge

Should I be concerned about data gifting?

Data gifting is a perk offered by some phone plan providers, but isn’t actually that common: in addition to Woolworths Mobile, you’ll find it from Belong, Lebara Mobile and Telstra (through family data sharing).

That being said, these days data is abundantly available on a wide range of phone plans, with some providers even offering unlimited data phone plans (this is however speed capped). You might find that your friend or family member already has more than enough data, or that there’s a better value plan out there that they could be using instead.

Regardless, you’ll find a wide range of postpaid and prepaid plans in the table below.

Should I sign up for a Woolworths Mobile plan?

Operating on the Telstra 4G network, Woolworths Mobile offers quite a collection of perks and incentives on its phone plans, so it’s definitely worth considering if you’re wanting to switch providers. On top of offering the earlier mentioned data gifting, Woolworths Mobile offers a unique extra: 10% off a monthly shop at a Woolworths supermarket (up to $50) as long as you’re also a Woolworths Rewards member. Woolworths Mobile customers also get access to a 300GB data bank, which stores your unused data for when you need it later on. It’s definitely worth comparing around to find the right phone plan, and Woolworths Mobile could be right for you.