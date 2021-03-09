Advertisement

If you’re after one of Samsung’s new flagship phones, Woolworths Mobile has a deal you might be interested in.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or the S21 Ultra with $108 off the total price, provided you pair the handset up with a Woolworths Mobile plan. Picking up this deal will also score you a $100 WISH eGift card, to spend at Woolworths supermarkets and at participating stores. There is no expiry date on the gift card. This deal ends on March 24 and is only valid for 256GB models of these phones.

Customers will also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (RRP $319) when signing up for any S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra plan. This isn’t part of this limited-time deal, although it’s a nice bonus.

Keep in mind that while these phones are 5G-capable, Woolworths Mobile does not currently have 5G access. That means you won’t be able to use 5G through Woolworths Mobile just yet. If you’re interested in using 5G, consider picking up a plan from another provider.

How do I save $108 on a Samsung Galaxy S21 from Woolworths Mobile?

All you need to do is purchase a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra through Woolworths Mobile on a plan, and pay it off over a 24 or 36-month period. The $108 discount will be distributed across your payment plan, while your $100 WISH eGift card will be issued within four weeks of purchase. If you leave your phone plan before paying off the handset, you’ll need to pay out the device in full without any remaining discounts.

If you’re interested in this deal, consider checking out the table below, which contains 24-month plans of applicable phones.

The following table shows selected Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra plans from Woolworths Mobile

Also on offer: Woolworths Mobile’s limited-time plan (ends March 24)

Woolworths Mobile is also offering a limited-time plan, including 70GB for just $49 per month, which you can get as a SIM-only postpaid plan or coupled to the Galaxy S21. This plan won’t available after March 24.

The good news? If you pick up this offer, you’ll get to keep the 70GB for $49 deal for as long as you remain with the plan (unless specified otherwise). That means it’ll likely last well after the end of the offer on March 24. If you’re interested in this plan, click through to Woolworths Mobile using one of the plans below and pick it up.

Should I sign up to Woolworths Mobile?

Woolworths Mobile has a lot to offer as an Australian telco, including some interesting extras, and being one of the few providers in Australia that offers smartphones on a plan. Operating on the Telstra 4G network as an MVNO (without access to Telstra’s 5G network), Woolies offers deals like this quite often.

Customers get access to a 200GB data bank, which stockpiles your unused data for when you need it most, and customers can also enjoy 10% off a single shop each month at Woolworths Supermarkets (or $50 off in a single shop), as long as they’re also a Woolworths Rewards member.

