If you’ve been wanting to get a great 2020 model phone for a low price, Woolworths Mobile has a new limited-time offer that might be for you.

Starting Thursday, July 30 and running through to August 5, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with $180 shaved off the asking price, bringing your monthly repayments down significantly. For a range of luxury phones, this deal is not to be missed.

But you’ll have to be quick! This offer is only available for a week, and only from Woolworths Mobile.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up on any Samsung Galaxy S20 plan through Woolworths Mobile before August 5, 2020. You’ll need to couple your new phone to a Woolworths phone plan, and will need to commit to either a 24-month or a 36-month repayment period. You’ll receive the discount as lower repayments per month on the handset, rather than as a lump sum discount.

Repayments coupled to plans start at $58 a month, which is a terrific payment plan for a luxury phone.

If you like what you see, you can pick up an S20 or an S20 5G with the links below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans

Samsung Galaxy S20 4G plans

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy S20 or the S20 5G?

The S20 and the S20 5G are very capable luxury-model phones, and are Samsung’s direct competition to Apple’s iPhone line. The S20 5G is identical to the standard S20, but includes 5G capability and a higher price tag. Both phones come with 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh batteries, and four cameras – one selfie camera, and three cameras on the back with incredibly high-detail. Through Woolworths Mobile you can pick the phones up in two finishes – Cloud Pink, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Blue.

Below you’ll find the amount that repayments for each model phone will cost you. The minimum cost is one month plus the full phone cost, and the maximum cost is the total cost of the phone coupled to the data plan over the payment period.

Samsung Galaxy S20 – 24 month payment plan

5GB plan + handset: $74.41 per month ($25 + $49.41) – minimum cost $1213, total cost $1785.84

20GB + handset: $79.41 per month ($30 + $49.41) – minimum cost $1218, total cost $1905.84

40GB + handset: $89.41 per month ($40 + $49.41) – minimum cost $1228, total cost $2145.84

60GB + handset: $99.41 per month ($50 + $49.41) – minimum cost $1238, total cost $2385.84

Samsung Galaxy S20 – 36 month payment plan

5GB plan + handset: $58 per month ($25 + $33) – minimum cost $1213, total cost $2088

20GB + handset: $63 per month ($30 + $33) – minimum cost $1218, total cost $2268

40GB + handset: $73 per month ($40 + $33) – minimum cost $1228, total cost $2628

60GB + handset: $83 per month ($50 + $33) – minimum cost $1238, total cost $2988

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – 24 month payment plan

5GB plan + handset: $82 per month ($25 + $57) – minimum cost $1393, total cost $1968

20GB + handset: $87 per month ($30 + $57) – minimum cost $1398, total cost $2088

40GB + handset: $97 per month ($40 + $57) – minimum cost $1408, total cost $2328

60GB + handset: $107 per month ($50 + $57) – minimum cost $1418, total cost $2568

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – 36 month payment plan

5GB plan + handset: $63 per month ($25 + $38) – minimum cost $1393, total cost $2268

20GB + handset: $68 per month ($30 + $38) – minimum cost $1398, total cost $2448

40GB + handset: $78 per month ($40 + $38) – minimum cost $1408, total cost $2808

60GB + handset: $88 per month ($50 + $38) – minimum cost $1418, total cost $3168

Note that Woolworths Mobile does not currently operate with access to a 5G network.

What does Woolworths Mobile offer?

Woolworths Mobile has a lot to offer if you’re after a new telco deal, and uses the Telstra 4G network (but unfortunately not the Telstra 5G network). Getting onboard with Woolworths Mobile will give you 10% off a single Woolworths shopping bill every month, (up to $50), provided you’re also a member of Woolworths Rewards.

On top of this, Woolworths Mobile offers a data bank with a 100GB cap, meaning that if you don’t use up all your data, it can be rolled over into a bank for use at a later date. Woolworths Mobile plans range between $20 per month for a 5GB plan and go up to $50 for 60GB. If you’d like to weigh Woolworths Mobile against the competition, see below.