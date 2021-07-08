Advertisement

Woolworths Mobile is running an attractive offer on its selection of OPPO Find X3 phones. For a limited time, you can get up to $200 slashed off the price of the OPPO Find X3 Pro and the OPPO Find X3 Neo, and $150 off the price of the OPPO Find X3 Lite. On top of these offers, Woolworths Mobile is bundling these discounts with bonus gifts, including an OPPO Smart Watch and pairs of OPPO earbuds.

These offers will end on July 21, so make sure you give the Woolworths Mobile website a browse before then.

How do I get $200 off an OPPO phone through Woolworths Mobile?

Woolworths Mobile’s deal on OPPO devices only applies to a selection of phones, notably those from the Find X3 range. The bonus gift that Woolworths is offering alongside the discount is also dependant on the device, and you can’t mix and match. Woolworths Mobile is also currently running a discount on the OPPO Reno4 Z, which we’ll detail below.

Also, be aware that in order to get the full OPPO discount, you’ll need to stay signed up on an Woolworths Mobile postpaid plan for the duration of the phone repayment period – this being your choice between 24 or 36 months. If you leave early, you won’t get the full discount, as it’s applied monthly, and you’ll have to pay out the remaining cost of the phone in its entirety without the discount. Terms apply.

Here are Woolworths Mobile’s OPPO deals. These deals will be on offer until July 21 or while stocks last:

OPPO Find X3 Pro : $200 off. Minimum cost $1,528 + your selected phone plan fees. Includes a gift box worth $647 for the first 500 customers (featuring the OPPO Watch 46mm Black, an OPPO AirVooc Charger, and an OPPO Find X3 Pro Aramid Fibre Case), then just the OPPO 46mm Watch worth $549

: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,528 + your selected phone plan fees. Includes a gift box worth $647 for the first 500 customers (featuring the OPPO Watch 46mm Black, an OPPO AirVooc Charger, and an OPPO Find X3 Pro Aramid Fibre Case), then just the OPPO 46mm Watch worth $549 OPPO Find X3 Neo : $200 off. Minimum cost $1,024 + your selected phone plan fees. Includes bonus OPPO Enco X Wireless earbuds (Black) worth $349

: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,024 + your selected phone plan fees. Includes bonus OPPO Enco X Wireless earbuds (Black) worth $349 OPPO Find X3 Lite : $150 off. Minimum cost $606 + your selected phone plan fees. Includes bonus OPPO Enco Air True Wireless earbuds (Black and White) worth $149

: $150 off. Minimum cost $606 + your selected phone plan fees. Includes bonus OPPO Enco Air True Wireless earbuds (Black and White) worth $149 OPPO Reno4 Z: $100 off. Minimum cost $512 + your selected phone plan fees

If you’re interested in picking up any of these phones, Woolworths Mobile offers them on 24 or 36-month plans, which you can couple to a postpaid plan at the checkout. You’ll need to stay on a Woolworths Mobile plan for the duration of your repayment period to get the full discount. You can find Woolworths Mobile’s plans in the table below.

The following table shows selected Woolworths Mobile postpaid mobile plans on Canstar Blue's database

Should I get a Woolworths Mobile plan?

Operating on the Telstra network (without 5G access), Woolworths Mobile is one of the few providers in Australia that offers phones on a plan. As part of the Woolworths group, Woolworths Mobile has one interesting perk that no other provider has – the ability to save a customer 10% off a monthly Woolies shop (up to $50 per month), provided that you’re also a Woolworths Rewards member. Woolworths Mobile customers also get access to a 300GB data bank. If you’d like to compare Woolworths Mobile to other postpaid and prepaid plans, check out the table below.