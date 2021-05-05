Advertisement

After a smartwatch? Woolworths Mobile is currently running a hot offer by throwing in the OPPO Watch as a free bonus gift on all OPPO Find X2 plans. That includes the OPPO Find X2 Pro and the OPPO Find X2 Lite.

This offer ends on May 18, or while stocks last. With the OPPO Watch valued at $449 – and the Find X2 series one of 2020’s flagship releases – this deal isn’t likely to last long.

How do I get a free OPPO Watch from Woolworths Mobile?

You can get the OPPO Watch for free if you purchase an OPPO Find X2 Pro or an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a 24 or 36-month device plan through Woolworths Mobile. You’ll need to pick up a Woolworths Mobile SIM-only plan at the checkout to pair with your smartphone.

Note that you’ll need to stay signed up on the Woolworths Mobile phone plan for the duration of the payment period, or you’ll have to pay the remaining balance of the Find X2 out in its entirety. Here’s what you’ll pay per month on each phone on a 24-month plan:

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G: $67.50 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,620 + your selected phone plan

$67.50 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,620 + your selected phone plan OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G: $33 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $792 + your selected phone plan

Should I sign up on a Woolworths Mobile plan?

Woolworths might satisfy customers as the fresh food people, but how does Woolworths Mobile hold up as a telco? Operating as an MVNO on the Telstra network, Woolworths Mobile is one of the few providers that offers smartphones on a plan, alongside its selection of postpaid and prepaid plans.

Woolworths Mobile customers get access to a 200GB data bank and 10% off a single shop at Woolworths each month, provided they’re also a Woolworths Rewards member.

Keep in mind that although the OPPO Find X2 line of phones are 5G-capable, Woolworths Mobile doesn’t yet offer 5G access on mobile plans. If you are looking to try out 5G, you may prefer to try a telco offering 5G phone plans, such as Telstra, Optus or Vodafone.

