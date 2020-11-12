Advertisement

Woolworths Mobile is no stranger to a good deal, and its newest Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ offer is no exception.

You can now save up to $400 on any S20 or S20+ phone plan – including any 5G models! This is massive if you’ve been looking for a 5G phone on a discount, or if you’ve been after one of Samsung’s flagship 2020 phones but have been put off by higher prices. Savings are as follows:

Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB: Save $400 ($53.83/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1291.92 + your selected phone plan)

Save $400 ($53.83/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1291.92 + your selected phone plan) Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB: Save $400 ($64.33/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1,543.92 + your selected phone plan)

Save $400 ($64.33/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1,543.92 + your selected phone plan) Galaxy S20 5G 128GB: Save $350 (49.91/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1,197.84 + your selected phone plan)

Save $350 (49.91/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1,197.84 + your selected phone plan) Galaxy S20+ 4G 128GB: Save $300 ($52/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248 + your selected phone plan)

Save $300 ($52/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248 + your selected phone plan) Galaxy S20 4G 128GB: Save $250 (46.58/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $1,117.92 + your selected phone plan)

Keep in mind that you’ll have to sign up for a Woolworths Mobile SIM-only postpaid plan at the checkout, however you can switch between plans each month if your data needs vary. If you decide to cancel your Woolworths Mobile plan completely, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your smartphone before you can leave. Terms apply.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up with Woolworths Mobile before the promotion ends on November 24. See the table below and select the phone plan of your choice. See below for the applicable phones, and for plans you can purchase these devices on.

S20 Plus 5G

S20 Plus

S20 5G

S20 Plus 5G

S20 Plus

S20 5G

S20

Should I go with Woolworths Mobile?

The telco of the fresh food people has some interesting things on offer, beyond price slashes like the ones discussed above. Woolworths Mobile operates on the Telstra 4G and 3G networks (although currently without access to Telstra’s 5G network), and allows for data banking on postpaid plans up to 100GB. On top of this, Woolworths Mobile customers can enjoy 10% off a monthly shop at Woolworths (or $50 in a single shop), provided they’re also a Woolworths Rewards member.

