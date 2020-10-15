Woolworths Mobile is slashing huge costs off two 5G Samsung phones: the S20+ 5G and the S20 FE 5G.

For a limited time, you can pick up selected Samsung phones with serious discounts on any 24 or 36-month plan from Woolworths Mobile. The handsets with discounts are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: $300 off (Ends October 28)

$300 off (Ends October 28) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: $150 off (Ends October 28)

Get in quick! These deals will both be ending soon, and are a cheap way of getting two of the hottest 5G-ready phones on the market. However, keep in mind that although both phones are 5G capable, Woolworths Mobile doesn’t yet offer 5G access on any of its plans.

How can I get these deals?

You can get these deals by purchasing any of the select phones through Woolworths Mobile, provided that you couple the handset with a postpaid Woolworths plan. The saving comes as a discount on the monthly cost of the phone, being either on a 24 month or 36-month plan.

You can leave your Woolworths Mobile plan at any time as it’s month-to-month, but you’ll need to stay on board for the full plan period to get the complete discount on each of these phones. You can find plans from our database of the S20+ 5G and the S20 FE 5G below.

S20 Plus 5G

S20 Plus 5G

S20 FE Woolworths Mobile S20+ 5G plans The following table shows selected published 24 and 36 month Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Woolworths Mobile S20 FE 5G plans The following table shows selected published 24 and 36 month Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Other Woolworths Mobile deals

Woolworths Mobile also has two other device deals going on right now:

Save $50 on any Samsung Galaxy A31 outright (ends November 4)

Get bonus OPPO Wireless Earphones with an OPPO Watch 46mm or 41mm purchase (ends October 27)

Should I go with Woolworths Mobile?

Woolworths Mobile is one of the few telcos in Australia that offers phones alongside plans. Operating on the Telstra 4G network (although currently without access to the 5G network), plan prices are reasonably cheap, as are handset prices compared to Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, with extras and bonuses for customers that stay with the phone plans. Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans start at $25 per month for 5GB, and go up to $50 for 60GB of data.

The Fresh Food People’s mobile brand offers a 100GB data bank for postpaid customers, and a 200GB bank for prepaid customers, made up of data that goes unused month-to-month. Woolies Mobile also offers 10% off a single shop every month (up to $50 each month) at Woolworths supermarkets, provided you’re also a Woolworths Rewards member.

If you’d like to see how Woolworths Mobile plans compare to the market, check out the table below for a quick snapshot of plans from our database.