EOFY has come again, bringing with it plenty of deals to on mobile phone and plans. The latest provider to launch an EOFY is Woolworths Mobile, with the telco slashing up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and select Samsung phones. Read on to learn more.

These deals will be running until June 30, with the S20 FE discounts running until June 16.

Woolworths Mobile EOFY deals

Woolworths Mobile is cutting the prices on a handful of popular smartphones for this year’s EOFY sale. Just be aware that to get the full discount on these devices, you’ll need to sign up on a Woolworths Mobile 24-month or 36-month postpaid plan, which you’ll need to couple to your device at the checkout. The discount is applied across the payment period through equal monthly installments, so to get the full discount, you’ll need to stay signed up for the duration of the repayment period. Terms apply.

Here are the big EOFY deals being offered this year from Woolworths Mobile:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G 256GB: $500 off. Minimum cost $1048 + your selected phone plan fees

$500 off. Minimum cost $1048 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256GB: $500 off. Minimum cost $2056 + your selected phone plan fees

$500 off. Minimum cost $2056 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $844 +your selected phone plan fees

$200 off. Minimum cost $844 +your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $664 + your selected phone plan fees

$200 off. Minimum cost $664 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy A21s 4G 128GB: $50 off. Minimum cost $310 + your selected phone plan fees

If you’re interested in the above deals, just keep in mind you’ll need to sign up on a Woolworths Mobile SIM-only plan at the checkout, and stay on that plan for the duration of the repayment period to get the full discount. You can find Woolworths Mobile plans below.

Should I sign up on a Woolworths Mobile plan?

As one of the few Australian providers to offer phones on a plan, Woolworths Mobile usually has some big deals on across its device range. Offering 4G access on the Telstra network (with no 5G access), customers can enjoy a 300GB data bank and a 10% off a monthly Woolies shop (up to $50 per month), if you’re also a Woolworths Rewards member. If you’d like to compare Woolworths Mobile to other postpaid and prepaid plans, check out the plans below.