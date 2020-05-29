Woolworths Mobile EOFY sale: save hundreds on the Galaxy Note 10+ and S20 Ultra 5G

Advertisement

Woolworths Mobile is launching two new limited-time end-of-financial-year deals, saving you hundreds on premium Samsung Galaxy devices. Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ now – or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G from next week – and you’ll score a huge discount on your monthly handset payment.

Save $306 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Right now, you can save a massive $306 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ when you buy on any Woolworths Mobile postpaid phone plan. Normally $1,728 in total on a Woolworths Mobile plan, the 256GB Note 10+ has now been slashed to $1,422 over either 24 or 36 months, with the following monthly payment prices:

24 months: $59.25 per month (was $72)

$59.25 per month (was $72) 36 months: $39.50 per month (was $48)

The offer is available to all customers who purchase the Note 10+ on a new Woolworths Mobile plan between 28 May, 2020, and 10 June, 2020. You can pick up the Note 10+ on either a 24-month or 36-month handset payment plan, which divides the total cost of your phone into equal monthly installments.

The Note 10+ is available on all four of Woolworths Mobile’s postpaid plans, which begin at $25 per month for 5GB of data. Plans also include unlimited standard national talk and text, up to 100GB of data banking, and a monthly 10% grocery shop discount for Woolworths Rewards members.

If you do decide to cancel your Woolworths Mobile plan early, be aware that you’ll forfeit any remaining discount, and will need to pay off the full outstanding balance of your phone.

24-month Galaxy Note 10+ plans

The following table shows published 24-month Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

36-month Galaxy Note 10+ plans

Coming soon: save $180 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Woolworths Mobile has also released details of new EOFY offer that’s set to go live on Wednesday 3 June, 2020. The telco is cutting the full price of the 128GB Samsung S20 Ultra 5G by $180, bringing the total cost of your phone down to $1,872 over either 24 or 36 months.

While exact terms and conditions are yet to be released, it’s likely the deal will be offered via a monthly handset payment discount, similar to the above Note 10+ offer. You’ll be able to buy the 5G-ready S20 Ultra on any of the four Woolworths Mobile plans, but again, be aware that early cancellation will most likely mean you’ll need to pay all remaining handset costs, and lose any outstanding discount.

Woolworths Mobile will run the deal from 3 June through to Sunday, 7 June 2020. While you’ll need to wait until Wednesday to grab your S20 Ultra 5G discount, below are the 24-month and 36-month Woolworths Mobile plans currently available for the device – keep in mind that these plans don’t include your $180 discount, which goes live on 3 June.

24-month Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plans

36-month Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plans

