Looking to start the New Year with a brand new smartphone? Woolworths Mobile is offering bonus free OPPO Enco W51 earbuds on select OPPO phone plans – in particular the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G, OPPO Find X2 Neo 5G and the OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G. This limited-time deal is a great way to solve two problems at once – picking up a quality smartphone and a new pair of earbuds all in one easy plan.

OPPO’s Enco W51 earbuds are available in black or white colours (while stocks last) and have an RRP of $249 – essentially giving you a massive saving all up. These are compatible with most Android and Apple handsets, and aren’t required to be connected to the OPPO device purchased alongside.

This offer is valid up until February 9 2021 – just enough time to pick these devices up before school goes back! Below you’ll find the minimum costs for each of the applicable phones on a 24 month plan. Prices are for your device only, and don’t include the added cost of a Woolworths Mobile postpaid plan.

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G: $67.50/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,620 + your selected phone plan

OPPO Find X2 Neo 5G: $43.50/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,044 + your selected phone plan

OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G: $33/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $792 + your selected phone plan

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer by signing up on a Woolworths Mobile postpaid plan with an applicable OPPO phone included. Eligible phones are the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G, the OPPO Find X2 Neo 5G and the OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G, and you’ll need to sign up for a Woolworths Mobile plan at the checkout.

Keep in mind that you can terminate the Woolworths postpaid plan at any time, but will need to pay out the remaining balance of your smartphone. While all three OPPO Find X2 devices are 5G-capable, Woolworths Mobile doesn’t offer 5G network access on mobile plans (but you can still use any of these smartphones with 3G or 4G service).

The following table shows selected Woolworths Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I sign up on a Woolworths Mobile plan?

On top of regularly offering massive deals on OPPO and Samsung devices, Woolworths Mobile has a few perks that are worth considering if you’re looking for a new phone provider.

Woolworths Mobile operates on the Telstra 4G and 3G networks, albeit without access to Telstra’s new 5G network. On top of this, Woolworths Mobile offers a 100GB data bank on all plans and 10% off your monthly shop at Woolworths supermarkets (or $50 in a single shop), although you will need to also be a Woolworths Rewards member for this perk.

If you’d like to compare Woolworths Mobile’s postpaid offerings to the competition, check out the table below.