Woolworths Mobile has a terrific offer going for anybody looking for a new phone on a plan. You can now pick up the Samsung Galaxy A71 with a $50 discount across 24-month and 36-month repayments.

This is a great deal if you’re after a mid-range Android phone that’s not too expensive, but has a lot of power to offer.

You’ll need to couple the A71 with a Woolworths Mobile plan for the length of your repayments. This deal will last until August 11, so make sure you get in quick and pick it up!

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up for any Samsung Galaxy A71 plan through Woolworths Mobile, provided that you also sign up for a phone plan. You’ll need to commit to either a 24-month or a 36-month payment plan, which will see you paying back the phone with the discount attached to each monthly repayment.

The minimum cost you’ll spend on the plan is $817 over 24 months on the 5GB plan, which includes the full price of your device plus your first month of service. This offer expires on August 11.

For what the repayments will cost you on the 24 month payment term, see below:

5GB plan + handset: $55.91 per month ($25 + $30.91) – Minimum cost $817 (one month plus full phone cost)

20GB plan + handset: $60.91 per month ($30 + $30.91) – Minimum cost $822 (one month plus full phone cost)

40GB plan + handset: $70.91 per month ($40 + $30.91) – Minimum cost $832 (one month plus full phone cost)

60GB plan + handset: $80.91 per month ($50 + $30.91) – Minimum cost $842 (one month plus full phone cost)

Here’s what repayments will cost you on the 36 month payment term:

5GB plan + handset: $45.61 per month ($25 + $20.61) – Minimum cost $817 (one month plus full phone cost)

20GB plan + handset: $50.61 per month ($30 + $20.61) – Minimum cost $822 (one month plus full phone cost)

40GB plan + handset: $60.61 per month ($40 + $20.61) – Minimum cost $832 (one month plus full phone cost)

60GB plan + handset: $70.61 per month ($50 + $20.61) – Minimum cost $842 (one month plus full phone cost)

If you’d like to see what Woolworths Mobile plans offer you, see below.

The following table shows selected published 12-month Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy A71?

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is one of Samsung’s more mid-range phones, offering some pretty decent specs, and is more comparable to Apple’s iPhone SE than Apple’s top of the line iPhone 11 range. The A71 comes packed with 128GB of storage, with expandable memory with a Micro SD slot.

The phone features four pretty good cameras on the back and a nice selfie camera on the front, with a huge 4,500mAh battery that’ll last all day. The A71 would be perfect for anybody after a mid-range all round decent phone. Woolworths Mobile offers the phone in two finishes: Silver and Black.

What does Woolworths Mobile offer?

Woolworths Mobile offers some great features that are certainly worth thinking about if you’re looking for a new telco provider. Woolworths Mobile uses the Telstra phone network, which might be your preference if you’re picky about your 4G network. Unfortunately Woolworths Mobile doesn’t have access to the Telstra 5G network, although 4G should suffice for basic use.

Hopping on a Woolworths Mobile plan will give you 10% off a single Woolworths shopping bill every month (up to $50 on one shop per month). Woolworths Mobile also offers a data bank, meaning you can store any unused gigabytes of phone data to use later on (up to a 100GB cap). You’ll find that Woolworths Mobile plans range between $20 per month for a 5GB plan, all the way up to $50 for 60GB. If you’d like to compare Woolworths Mobile to its competition, see below.