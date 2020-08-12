Advertisement

Woolworths Mobile has extended its deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, in both 4G and 5G models. From now until August 20, you can save $250 on the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra by pairing it with your choice of Woolworths Mobile phone plan.

You also get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds as an extra bonus. Customers pre-ordering the Note 20 Ultra will get a free pair of the Galaxy Buds Live (normally $319), and customers pre-ordering the Note 20 will get the Galaxy Buds+ (normally $299).

But once August 20 comes around, this deal will be off! This offer has already been extended once from its original August 11 expiry date, and it’s unlikely to be extended again.

Woolworths Mobile plans and prices

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G

In the below list you’ll find all of the available Woolworths Mobile prices for the Samsung Note 20 4G, with 24-month repayment periods, although 36-month repayment periods are also available. Device payment plans start at $64.50 per month ($54.08 per month with the discount applied) for 24 months if you stay signed up for the postpaid plan, with a minimum total cost of $1,548.

36-month plans start at $43 per month, or $36.05 per month with the discount applied, to a total cost of $1,548 over 36 months. Keep in mind that these prices refer to your handset costs only, and not the monthly cost of your Woolworths Mobile postpaid plan – the total cost of your phone and mobile plan over 24 months is listed in the table below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Below you’ll find the available plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G. 24-month device plans start at monthly repayments of $70.50 per month, or $60.08 per month with the discount applied, to a total cost of $1,692. 36-month phone payment plans start at $47 per month, or $40.05 per month with the discount applied, to the total cost of $1,692.

Again, these prices are for your device payments only, not what you’ll pay with your mobile plan included. An idea of prices for both mobile plans and your phone payments can be found in the below table.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Woolworths Mobile plans

Woolworths Mobile also offers the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in 4G and 5G models.

On the Note 20 Ultra 4G 256GB, phone prices start as follows:

24 months: $79.50 per month, or $69.08 per month with the discount applied, to a total of $1,908 over 24 months

$79.50 per month, or $69.08 per month with the discount applied, to a total of $1,908 over 24 months 36 months: $53 per month, or $46.05 per month with the discount applied, to a total of $1,908 over 36 months

On the Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB, phone prices start as follows:

24 months: $85.50 per month, or $75.08 per month with the discount applied, to a total cost of $2,052 over 24 months

$85.50 per month, or $75.08 per month with the discount applied, to a total cost of $2,052 over 24 months 36 months: $57 per month, or $50.05 per month with the discount applied, to a total cost of $2,052 over 24 months

Woolworths Mobile also offers the Ultra 5G with 512GB of storage space, with phone prices starting as follows:

24 months: $93 per month, or $82.58 per month with the discount applied, to a total cost of $2232 over 24 months

$93 per month, or $82.58 per month with the discount applied, to a total cost of $2232 over 24 months 36 months: $62 per month, or $55.05 per month with the discount applied, to a total cost of $2,232 over 24 months

Should I get a Woolworths Mobile plan?

There’s some great features that make Woolworths Mobile one of the more interesting providers in the Australian telco world. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text, along with monthly data and a range of benefits.

Woolworths Mobile has a data bank available for customers, where users can store up to 100GB of unused data. Currently, you can score an extra 10GB of bonus data every three months. On top of this, if you’re a Woolworths Rewards member, you can get 10% off a monthly Woolworths shop (up to $50 per month). You can also get a free 12-month subscription to Family Zone Protect Cyber Security. Woolworths Mobile also offers prepaid and postpaid plans.

Just keep in mind – at the time of writing, Woolworths Mobile does not have access to a 5G network, which means you won’t be able to get a 5G connection on a Woolworths Mobile plan, despite being on the Telstra network.

