Save $180 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 with Woolworths Mobile

After a new phone with a discount? Well Woolworths Mobile is offering a great deal. From now until September 9, you can save $180 on any Samsung Galaxy S20 4G phone plan, across 24 or 36 months.

The Galaxy S20 is Samsung’s feature-packed 2020 flagship phone. While this offer is only available for the 4G model, skipping the 5G-ready S20 is probably a good idea for now, as 5G isn’t yet widespread in Australia (and not available on Woolworths Mobile plans).

Woolworths Mobile is offering the Galaxy S20 4G in Cloud Pink, Cosmic Grey and Cloud Blue, with 128GB of storage capacity available. You can get the phone delivered to your address for free, and phone payments start at $58 a month over 36 months, plus the cost of your monthly mobile plan.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up on any Samsung Galaxy S20 4G phone plan before September 9, provided you couple it to a postpaid Woolworths Mobile phone plan. Fret not about Woolworths Mobile plans if you don’t want to be locked in: all postpaid plans are contract-free and month-to-month, and you can switch between plan sizes and data inclusions as needed.

The following table shows a selection of Woolworths Mobile’s 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 4G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner.

Should I go with Woolworths Mobile?

Woolworths Mobile has become a standout phone provider thanks to the bonuses it offers, as well as competitive prices. Operating on the Telstra 4G network (but not the Telstra 5G network), Woolworths Mobile also offers its customers 10% off a single shop at Woolworths every month (capping out at $50), so long as you’re a Woolworths Rewards member.

On top of this, Woolworths Mobile plans include a data bank where you can store up to 100GB of unused data month-to-month, which you can use at any time (up to 200GB for prepaid users).

Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans start at $25 per month for 5GB, $30 for 20GB, $40 for 40GB and $50 for 60GB. If you’d like to compare Woolworths Mobile to the competition, see the table below.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Advertisement

Should I pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20?

The Galaxy S20 is one of the most advanced phones Samsung has ever produced, and is certainly worth considering if you’re after a snazzy luxury phone. It’s quite a large handset, with a 6.2 inch screen (93.8cm squared). You can get it in a 128GB size from Woolworths Mobile, with the phone having five cameras in-built – three on the back and two on the front. It’s a top performing phone and is great for both casual and serious use. This offer is not going to be around for long, so if you’d like to treat yourself to a great phone, now is the time!