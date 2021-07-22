Advertisement

Interested in saving some money on one of Samsung’s flagship phones? Woolworths Mobile is currently running a flash sale that could be perfect for you.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with $250 off through Woolworths Mobile. This deal is only going to last until July 25, so give it a look soon.

How do I get $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

You can get $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 by purchasing it through Woolworths Mobile and signing up on a payment plan, over a 24 or 36-month period. The $250 discount is applied in the form of a monthly credit over the course of the payment period, and to get the full discount, you must remain signed up on a Woolworths Mobile postpaid plan for 24 or 36 months. Alternatively, you can get this deal by purchasing the S21 Ultra outright through Woolies Mobile.

If you leave your Woolworths Mobile postpaid plan before the end of the 24 or 36-month period, you’ll need to pay out the remaining cost of the S21 Ultra without any additional credits. Terms apply. You can find Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans in the table below. Keep in mind that this discount applies to 128GB and 256GB model S21 Ultra devices.

The following table shows selected published Samsung Galaxy S21 plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Should I sign up on a Woolworths Mobile phone plan?

As one of the few providers that offer phones on a plan alongside SIM-only plans, Woolworths Mobile has some inclusions that might interest you. Operating on the Telstra 4G network (but with no 5G access) Woolworths Mobile often does deals like the S21 Ultra offer above.

Beyond phones on a plan, Woolworths Mobile offers postpaid and prepaid plans, along with some interesting incentives you don’t see from every other provider. Woolworths customers get access to a 300GB data bank, meaning any data you don’t use in a month gets banked for later use. Woolworths Mobile customers also get access to an exclusive perk: 10% off a monthly shop at Woolworths (up to $50 per month), as long as you’re also a Woolworths Rewards member.

If you’re interested in comparing Woolworths Mobile to other postpaid and prepaid providers, check out the table below.