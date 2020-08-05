Woolworths Mobile plans and deals for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

If you’re planning on taking home Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, but want to avoid the ‘big three’ telcos, Woolworths Mobile is now offering both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on a range of mobile plans. The telco has switched on pre-orders for both devices, and will stock the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in both 4G-only and 5G-capable variants.

Go with Woolworths Mobile, and you’ll be able to pick up your choice of phone on either a 24 or 36-month plan. Pre-orders are live now through to 11 August, 2020, and Woolworths Mobile customers can even score $250 off their choice of Note 20 device.

Woolworths Mobile offers and deals

Woolworths Mobile is offering customers a $250 discount on both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note Ultra, as well as bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds valued at $319. This offer is available from 6 August, 2020 through to 11 August 2020.

Woolworths Mobile plans and prices

Further down the page, we’ve listed the device prices (excluding plan fees) for all of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices available from Woolworths Mobile, across both 24 and 36-month payment periods.

If you want a quick summary of the plans you can pair with your Note 20 (not including device costs) the following table shows a selection of Woolworths Mobile postpaid SIM-only plans from Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from Woolworths Mobile

You’ll be able to pick up your Note 20 on either a 24 or 36-month payment period, and bundle with any of Woolworths Mobile’s month-to-month postpaid plans. Technically you’re not locked into a month-to-month plan, however cancelling altogether requires you to pay out the remainder of your handset.

Woolworths Mobile Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G:

24 months: $64.50 per month ($1,548 in total over 24 months) — $54.08 per month when $10.42 discount applied

$64.50 per month ($1,548 in total over 24 months) — $54.08 per month when $10.42 discount applied 36 months: $43 per month ($1,548 in total over 36 months) — $36.05 per month when $6.95 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G:

24 months: $70.50 per month ($1,692 in total over 24 months) — $60.08 per month when $10.42 discount applied

$70.50 per month ($1,692 in total over 24 months) — $60.08 per month when $10.42 discount applied 36 months: $47 per month ($1,692 in total over 36 months) — $40.05 per month when $6.95 discount applied

Woolworths Mobile Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 4G:

24 months: $79.50 per month ($1,908 in total over 24 months) — $69.08 per month when $10.42 discount applied

$79.50 per month ($1,908 in total over 24 months) — $69.08 per month when $10.42 discount applied 36 months: $53 per month ($1,908 in total over 36 months) — $46.05 per month when $6.95 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G:

24 months: $85.50 per month ($2,052 in total over 24 months) — $75.08 per month when $10.42 discount applied

$85.50 per month ($2,052 in total over 24 months) — $75.08 per month when $10.42 discount applied 36 months: $57 per month ($2,052 in total over 36 months) — $50.05 per month when $6.95 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G:

24 months: $93 per month ($2,232 in total over 24 months) — $82.58 per month when $10.42 discount applied

$93 per month ($2,232 in total over 24 months) — $82.58 per month when $10.42 discount applied 36 months: $62 per month ($2,232 in total over 36 months) — $55.05 per month when $6.95 discount applied

Why choose Woolworths Mobile?

Woolwrths Mobile is still relatively new to the phone-on-a-plan game, but offers a range of great-value prices starting from a low $25 per month. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text, plus monthly data and frequent data bonuses for new customers.

Customers can stash away up to 100GB of unused data in their data bank, and can currently score a bonus 10GB of data every three months. If you’re a Woolworths Rewards member, you’ll also be eligible to save 10% on a single Woolworths supermarket shop each month (up to $50). Plans also come with a free 12-month subscription to Family Zone Protect.

Customers should be aware that there are no international inclusions on Woolworths Mobile plans, and all overseas texts and calls will incur additional charges. Aside from Samsung phones, Woolworths Mobile also stocks devices from OPPO, and offers prepaid and postpaid SIM-only plans without included handsets.

Woolworths Mobile and 5G

One word of warning if you’re picking up a 5G-ready Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra: you won’t be able to access a 5G network on a Woolworths Mobile plan. Although Woolworths Mobile does operate on Telstra’s 3G and 4G nationwide networks, customers aren’t yet able to connect to Telstra’s new 5G service, even with a 5G-capable smartphone.

