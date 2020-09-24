Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plans & prices

Samsung enthusiasts are certainly spoilt for choice when it comes to new phones, with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Somewhere between the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) is now available to pre-order on a phone plan from Woolworths Mobile. Devices will start shipping from October 9, 2020. You can also score some free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (valued at $319 RPP), but to be eligible you’ll need to pre-order before October 8, 2020 (terms apply).

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 FE plans

If you’re looking at a plan from Woolies to bundle with your new Galaxy S20 FE phone, you’ll be able to choose from a 24 or 36-month device payment period. Let’s take a look at how much you’ll pay for the 4G and 5G devices from Woolworths Mobile over 24 and 36 months, excluding plan costs:

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (4G):

24 months: $43.50 per month ($1,044 in total over 24 months) — $26 per month when $7.50 discount applied

$43.50 per month ($1,044 in total over 24 months) — $26 per month when $7.50 discount applied 36 months: $29 per month ($1,044 in total over 36 months) — $24 per month when $5 discount applied

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G):

24 months: $49.50 per month ($1,188 in total over 24 months) — $42 per month when $7.50 discount applied

$49.50 per month ($1,188 in total over 24 months) — $42 per month when $7.50 discount applied 36 months: $33 per month ($1,188 in total over 36 months) — $28 per month when $5 discount applied

These prices exclude your plan costs, simply choose from four month-to-month postpaid plans to bundle with your device. While you can technically switch between postpaid plans, cancelling altogether requires you to pay off the remainder of your device costs.

Woolworths Mobile features and prices

The following table includes Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans start at $25 per month for the Extra Small with 5GB data (3GB + 2GB bonus data), $30 for the Small plan gets you 20GB data (18GB + 2GB bonus data), $40 for the Medium plan with 40GB data (22GB + 18GB bonus data) or up to $50 for the Large plan with 60GB data (35GB + 25GB bonus data).

All plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with 100GB of data banking and a bonus 10GB of data every three months. You’ll also get 10% off your grocery shop every month if you’re a Woolworths Everyday Rewards member and link an eligible account to your Woolworths Mobile plan (terms apply).

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features & specs

Like with most of Samsung’s premium phone releases, you can pick up the Galaxy S20 FE in both 4G and 5G compatibility, with the 5G model costing a little more than the 4G one. If you are looking at picking up one of these devices from Woolworths Mobile, you currently don’t have access to Telstra’s 5G network (Woolworths Mobile operates on the Telstra 3G and 4G networks).

Here are the features and specs for the Galaxy S20 FE: