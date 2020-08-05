Advertisement

If you’ve been craving more mobile data during the winter months, Woolworths Mobile has a great deal for you.

Sign up with the Extra Small Woolworths Mobile prepaid plan and you’ll get the plan half price for $10 (normally $20), with 5GB extra data for the month of August. The plan itself includes 6GB data, with the 5GB bonus data only available in August, however there is a 200GB data bank that this bonus data can be added to.

But you’ll have to be quick! This deal is only available up until August 18.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up with Woolworths Mobile on the Extra Small prepaid plan. Below you’ll find Woolworth Mobile plans that’ll take you to the website. The plan is normally $20 for 5GB, however until the 18th it’ll be half price and be coupled with 6GB bonus data. This is a prepaid plan which means there’s no contract, and you can recharge whenever you want. Recharges are as follows:

$10 for 1GB over a 30 day period

$20 for 6GB over a 30 day period

$30 for 30GB over a 30 day period

$40 for 42GB over a 30 day period

$50 for 55GB over a 30 day period

$60 for 12GB over a 180 day period

$150 for 84GB over a 365 day period

The following table shows selected published Woolworths Mobile plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

What does Woolworths Mobile offer?

Woolworths Mobile has some additional inclusions bundled in with this already great deal. Woolworths Mobile operates on the Telstra 4G network (although customers won’t have access to Telstra 5G). At the end of each month, any unused gigabytes are added into a data bank going up to 200GB in storage (up to 100GB for postpaid users), which you can use at any time. On top of this, Woolworths Mobile offers a great deal for savvy shoppers: 10% off a single shop at Woolworths every month (up to $50), provided you’re a Woolworths Rewards member.

Woolworths Mobile prepaid plans range between $10 for 1GB and $50 for 55GB, with two long expiry plans available for $60 for 12GB over a 180 day period and $150 for 84GB over a 365 day period.

If you’re big on savings on both shopping and phone bills, Woolworths Mobile could be perfect for you. The provider also offers a range of handsets, as well as postpaid SIM-only plans.