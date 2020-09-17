Woolworths Mobile has some huge deals going on right now if you’re keen on getting a new Samsung phone, offering savings as high as $468.

From now until September 21 (and September 23, October 5 and October 7 for some phones) you can save big on select Samsung Galaxy devices, including those from the S20 and the Note 20 lines of handsets.

You’ll have to be quick, as these sales won’t be around forever! Most of these deals will be wrapping up on September 21.

What Woolworths Mobile phones are on sale?

This is a huge sale of Samsung devices across the range offered by Woolworths Mobile, including the recently released Note 20. Keep in mind that you’ll have to pick up a Woolworths Mobile plan at the checkout, although all plans are available month-to-month and you can switch between them at any time. Below you’ll find all the phones available in this sale, including their discounts:

Samsung Galaxy S20 devices on sale

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 4G 128GB: $34.66 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,131.84 $831.84, save $300. Ends September 23

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB: $49.50 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,188, save $360. Ends September 21

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB: $55.50 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,332, save $360. Ends September 21

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB: $66 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,584, save $468. Ends September 21

Woolworths Mobile plans for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series are available below.

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month Woolworths Mobile 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month Woolworths Mobile 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month Woolworths Mobile 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices on sale

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 256GB: $51 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,692 $1,224, save $468. Ends September 21

$51 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,224, save $468. Ends September 21 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: $52 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,548 $1,248, save $300. Ends October 5

$52 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248, save $300. Ends October 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 4G 256GB: $67 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,908 $1,608, save $300. Ends October 5

$67 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,608, save $300. Ends October 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: $66 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $2,052 $1,584, save $468. Ends September 21

The following table shows a selection of 24-month Woolworths Mobile 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner.

Also on sale: The OPPO A91

OPPO A91 128GB: $20.41 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $539.84 $489.84, save $50. Ends October 7

Should I go with Woolworths Mobile?

The fresh food people’s mobile brand has plenty of great features for Aussie phone users. On top of offering some brilliant phone deals, like those discussed in this article, Woolworths Mobile operates on the Telstra 4G network (without access to a 5G network).

The telco offers unlimited talk and text on all plans, with data plans starting at $25 per month for 5GB, going all the way up to $50 for 60GB. These plans have no lock-in contract and can be dropped at any time, although you’ll still need to pay off the remainder of your device balance.

As far as extras go, Woolworths Mobile also offers a data bank – giving you the ability to store 100GB of unused data as a postpaid user, or 200GB as a prepaid user, with the data stored usable at any time. You can also save up to $50 a month (or 10% in a single shop) on a monthly shop at Woolworths, provided you’re a Woolworths Rewards member.

If you’d like to see how the rest of the market compares, see the table below.