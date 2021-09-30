It’s iPhone season, meaning it’s time to start thinking about an upgrade (if you’re an Apple fan) and if you need some new accessories. Newsflash to nobody – your old iPhone case won’t fit on newer iPhones. Unfortunately, this means that you’ll have to get a whole new case when you upgrade, but at least it gives you an opportunity to try something new.

ZAGG has a range of accessories to consider picking up if you’re going to get an iPhone 13, including cases, screen protectors and battery packs. Let’s jump into what’s on offer.

ZAGG Gear4 phone cases

Released just in time for the iPhone 13, ZAGG Gear 4 cases come built for both MagSafe or non-MagSafe compatible devices, meaning you can pick one up for your iPhone 11. Gear4 cases come with anti-microbial treatments, stemming the growth of bacteria with foul odours, and stopping micro-organisms from harming the case. The case itself won’t stop the spread of COVID-19, but at least it won’t start to smell bad, and it’s certainly built to last.

Available in a wide variety of materials (clear, vegan leather, plastic and heavy duty with a backplate and frame), there are plenty of cases to choose from. On the ZAGG website, you can choose your preferred material and colour for your chosen device, and order it in time for your iPhone 13 to arrive. Standard prices range from $40 to $70. Keep in mind that iPhones released before the iPhone 12 are not compatible with MagSafe.

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors

Screen protectors are a necessity for a smartphone – no ifs or buts about it. If you own a smartphone, you’re going to drop it at some point. If you’re on the clumsier side of things, a ZAGG screen protector might be worth the investment, considering the company’s commitment to a limited lifetime warranty. Simply put, for as long as you own your device, you can get your InvisibleShield screen protector replaced by ZAGG if it gets damaged or worn. This is definitely something to keep in mind if you’re in the habit of dropping your phone.

For your consideration, ZAGG has released a slew of new screen protectors in time for the iPhone 13. All of ZAGG’s InvisibleShield screens are built with ‘ClearPrint technology’ in mind, keeping fingerprints almost clear from your screen, along with an anti-microbial treatment.

Several different screens with different prices are available, with normal prices ranging from $50 to $80, with more expensive screens including better touch sensitivity, edge protection and a blue-light filter.

ZAGG Mophie battery packs

If you’re after a battery on the go, you might want to consider ZAGG’s ‘Mophie’ power banks and battery cases. Depending on your exact needs, ZAGG has several different products on offer, including a MagSafe-compatible battery pack that snaps to the back of your device.

Other ZAGG battery packs include rugged cases with integrated battery for charging your phone on the go, phone-sized power banks with up to 10,000mAh capacity, portable wireless charging stands and even a rugged ‘power station’ kit, including an air compressor and jumper cables – just in case you need to jump-start your car while you’re at it. Prices on Mophie products range widely between $50 and $150, although you cold pick up a bargain in ZAGG’s upcoming sale.

