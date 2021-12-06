Solar Feed-In Tariffs South Australia

Fact Checked

South Australians pay some of the highest electricity rates in the country, which may explain why about one in three households have solar. Not only can a solar system help reduce energy costs, it can also add more value to a home. Installing solar panels isn’t a cheap undertaking by any means, which is why SA bill-payers will need to know what feed-in tariffs (FiTs) are available, including the plans these rates come attached to.

In this article, we’ll list the best solar feed-in tariffs in SA and cover a few important details that’ll make any South Australian capable of spotting a good solar deal. Further down we’ll also show deals that are exclusive to SA solar customers and brush over why they’re not always the best value.

Who has the best solar feed-in tariff in SA?

Tango Energy currently has the highest solar feed-in tariff in South Australia, offering eligible customers 20 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh) for energy exported to the grid. Trailing closely behind is Discover Energy at 16c/kWh, while 1st Energy offers 13c/kWh. AGL and Origin Energy also offer a generous 12c/kWh a piece.

Solar Feed-In Tariff Rates in SA

The solar feed-in tariffs below each retailer’s lowest and highest FiT rate available. Some of these electricity providers may not operate in all areas across South Australia, while some FiTs may only be offered when specific conditions are met. Please check each retailer’s website for more information.

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) AGL 5c 12c Alinta Energy 8c 8c Amber Electric 0c 0c CovaU Energy 0c 12c Diamond Energy 0c 7c Discover Energy 6c 16c (for first 300kWh/quarter, 10c thereafter) Dodo 11.6c 11.6c Elysian Energy 0c 7c EnergyAustralia 8.5c 8.5c Energy Locals 6.5c 7c Future X Power 4c 4c GloBird Energy 1c 3c Glow Power 7c 7c Kogan Energy 2.06c 2.06c Lumo Energy 3c 3c Mojo Power 6.8c 6.8c Momentum Energy 0c 10c Nectr 0c 2c Origin Energy 6c 12c (must purchase a solar system through Origin) OVO Energy 0c 7c Powerclub 0c 1c Powerdirect 5c 5c Powershop 0c 3c ReAmped Energy 3c 9c Red Energy 3c 3c Simply Energy 4.5c 4.5c Social Energy* 10.75c 40c (for the first 300kWh/quarter, must have solar & battery, 10.75c thereafter) Sumo 8c 8c Tango Energy 0c 20c (for the first 3.5kWh/day, 7.5c thereafter – must purchase solar system through Tango Energy) 1st Energy 8c 13c

Feed-in tariffs are for residential customers on a single rate tariff in Adelaide on the SA Power Network. *Enhanced solar and battery FiT only available to eligible customers. Accurate as of December 2021.

Origin Energy Feed-in Tariffs SA

Origin Energy’s solar plans offer some decent feed-in tariffs in South Australia, but to achieve the best FiT from Origin you’ll need to have your solar panels installed with the retailer. Doing so means a rate of 12c/kWh is up for grabs, otherwise you’ll have to settle for a still very reasonable 10c/kWh. Plan details below.

Who is the best solar energy provider?

Red Energy is the winner of Australia’s best solar energy provider this year, scoring five stars for customer service, bill & cost clarity, ease of sign-up, environmental sustainability and overall satisfaction. In regards to its value, Red Energy’s solar feed-in tariffs are competitive, plus the retailer also has a customer rewards program and a partnership with Qantas whereby Frequent Flyer points can be earned. Red Energy’s market offers for SA are below.

Are there solar-specific plans available in SA?

In SA, there are solar-specific products, some of which offer higher feed-in tariffs. While these plans can sound great on paper, it’s worth checking out the full details directly with each retailer, as these plans may not always be publicly listed. Sometimes solar-specific deals require certain conditions to be met or eligibility may depend on signing up during a promotional period.

Should I just be looking at the feed-in tariff?

Customers with solar panels are naturally going to look for the highest feed-in tariff they can find, but it’s a good idea to check out other features of a plan before signing up. Why? Well, in some situations, plans with high FiTs could be disguising increased electricity usage charges, as well as supply charges. These are the base rates every customer in SA pays, regardless of how much energy is used.

Homes that export plenty of excess power back into the grid may benefit from a higher feed-in tariff, as they’ll likely be credited more on their bills. However, it could be a different story for households who can’t feed back as much electricity due to having a smaller solar system, in which they may be better off with cheaper base rates as opposed to a larger FiT. It will ultimately come down to what suits each customer, such as their energy needs and personal circumstances.

What is my solar feed-in tariff?

Your solar feed-in tariff should be listed on your latest energy bill, usually on the second page where there’s a breakdown of fees and charges. If you can’t locate your FiT rate, jump onto your retailer’s website and check out its’ energy fact sheets. These are documents that all power companies must have publicly available to customers, and include every detail of each plan they offer, like rates, fees and charges.

Is there a minimum feed-in tariff in SA?

There is no longer a minimum solar feed-in tariff in South Australia, meaning that energy providers set their own FiT rates. Customers with eligible solar PV systems connected before 30 September 2011 may receive a premium feed-in tariff, which is set by the state’s energy distributor.

How to get the most out of your solar in SA

For many, solar is not just about saving on power bills. It’s also about adding value to your property and reducing your home’s carbon footprint. We all know that installing solar is a monumental leap towards smaller energy bills, which is why having a suitable feed-in tariff can make a big impact on long-term costs. But the fun doesn’t stop there, make sure you check out each feature of a plan as there may be further value you’re unaware of. Start your journey by clicking the link below.

