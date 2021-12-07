Fact Checked

To cut a long story short, solar feed-in tariffs (FiTs) are similar to the ‘Return and Earn’ scheme in New South Wales, where people return containers in exchange for a refund. However, instead of being refunded cash, feed-in tariffs allow households to get credits on their power bills in exchange for exporting any leftover electricity back into the grid. And depending on the FiT rate, there are usually some decent savings to be made.

Anyway, you’re here to find deals that unlock the most value out of your solar investment, and with so much competition right now, we don’t blame you. But enough chit chat, let’s show you the best solar feed-in tariffs NSW has to offer.

Who has the best solar feed-in tariff in NSW?

Red Energy has the best solar feed-in tariff in NSW, where eligible customers on a single rate tariff can get 18 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh) for feeding electricity into the grid. Discover Energy also has one of the highest feed-in tariff rates at 16c/kWh, while AGL and Origin both offer a notable 12c/kWh.

Solar Feed-in Tariff Rates in NSW

Here are the solar feed-in tariffs in New South Wales, showing details of both the minimum and maximum FiTs available. Some of these electricity providers may not operate in all areas of NSW, and some FiTs may only apply when certain conditions are met. Be sure to check out each provider’s website for more information.

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) AGL 5c 12c Alinta Energy 6.7c 6.7c Amber Electric 0c 0c Bright Spark Power 7c 7c CovaU Energy 0c 5.5c Diamond Energy 0c 7c Discover Energy 6c 16c (for first 300kWh/quarter, 10c for next 300kWh/quarter, 4c thereafter) Dodo 7c 11.6c Electricity in a Box 7c 7c Elysian Energy 0c 7c EnergyAustralia 7.6c 7.6c Energy Locals 7c 7c Enova Energy 0c 7c (first 5kWh/day, 4c thereafter) Future X Power 4c 4c Globird Energy 1c 3c Glow Power 7c 7c Kogan Energy 4.35c 4.35c LPE 0c 8.5c Mojo Power 7.5c 8c Momentum Energy 0c 10c Nectr 0c 5c Origin Energy 5c 12c (must purchase solar system through Origin) OVO Energy 0c 0c Pooled Energy 4.5c 6c Powerclub 0c 4c Powerdirect 5c 5c Powershop 0c 5c Radian Energy 6c 6c ReAmped Energy 0c 9c Red Energy 6c 18c (for the first 5kWh/day, 6c thereafter) Simply Energy 5.5c 5.5c Smart Energy 3c 6c Social Energy* 9c 40c (for the first 300kWh/quarter, must have solar & battery, 9c thereafter) Sumo 5.5c 8c Tango Energy 5.5c 5.5c 1st Energy 6c 11c

Feed-in tariffs are for residential customers on a single rate tariff in Sydney on the Ausgrid network. *Enhanced solar and battery FiT only available to eligible customers. Accurate as of December 2021.

Origin Energy Feed-in Tariffs NSW

Origin Energy offers a higher than standard 12c/kWh feed-in tariff in NSW – but the catch is that, in order to get this, you’ll need to have your solar panels installed by Origin. Otherwise the best feed-in tariff from the retailer is still a very reasonable 10c/kWh. See Origin’s solar options below.

Who is the best solar energy provider?

Red Energy is currently ranked as Australia’s best solar energy provider, topping our customer satisfaction ratings this year. The Aussie-owned company scored five-star reviews across many research categories, including its customer service, bill & cost clarity, ease of sign up, environmental sustainability and overall satisfaction. Red Energy has one solar-specific plan on offer in NSW, while it also has FiTs available on its standard market offers.

Are solar-specific plans always available?

Some energy retailers offer solar-specific plans for customers looking to maximise returns on their solar systems, however these are not always publicly available. It could be a short-term promotion or it may be a case where customers must purchase an eligible PV system through an energy retailer’s third-party solar installation company.

Energy rates or feed-in tariff: What’s more important?

There’s no point in having solar panels only to realise the electricity plan you’re on is cactus. While feed-in tariffs will make a difference to your power bills if you’re generating enough electricity to feed back into the grid, you should still be wary of the rates you’re paying. All electricity plans have usage and supply charges, which are the underlying rates you pay for consuming power as well as having energy supplied to your address.

Get into a habit of checking the energy rates on all plans, regardless of how high the feed-in tariff might be. If your solar system isn’t producing enough exportable power, you may find that an energy plan with inflated base rates will cancel out any guarantees of a credit on your next bill. Conversely, if your solar PV system is exporting plenty of power, you may be able to justify paying higher electricity rates in exchange for a high FiT. Ultimately it will come down to your personal needs and situation.

How do I know what my solar feed-in tariff is?

Your solar feed-in tariff will be located on your last energy bill or statement. It should be listed under the summary of charges which is normally found on the second page of your bill. This section should outline your feed-in tariff (per kWh), how much electricity you’ve exported (i.e. 2,000kWh), as well as the amount of money you’ll have deducted off your bill.

Alternatively, check the energy price fact sheets of your plan, as all power companies must provide these documents. This sheet contains all the fees, charges and rates you’ll be paying. Unfortunately, some retailers make these documents harder to find than others, but as a general rule of thumb, they’re normally found at the bottom of each retailer’s website.

Is there a minimum feed-in tariff in NSW?

While there’s no set minimum feed-in tariff rate in NSW, there is a benchmark range of 4.6 to 5.5c/kWh, according to Energy NSW. Unlike Victoria where there is a minimum FiT of 6.7c/kWh, solar customers in NSW will have to pay extra attention to a plan’s FiT rate or risk signing up to a dud deal.

Is solar worth it in NSW?

Moving one step off the grid in NSW can be made possible by installing solar, and is a great way for households to become more self-sufficient. However, unlocking value from a solar system usually takes time, so don’t expect a return on your investment overnight. With PV systems costing well into the thousands, it’s incredibly important you do your homework.

Just like it’s equally important to review energy prices frequently, regardless if you have solar or not. This way you stay on top of the latest deals in your area.

Image credits: chinasong/Shutterstock.com, 3Dstock/Shutterstock.com