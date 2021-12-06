Solar Feed-In Tariffs QLD

Fact Checked

From Coolangatta to Cairns and Toowoomba to Mt Isa, Queensland is a hotbed for sunshine, which explains why solar installations are through the roof right now. While there’s little debate over the benefits of solar power, it makes a lot of sense for those up north to want to see a return on their investment as quickly as possible, and that’s where a higher feed-in tariff (FiT) can help.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to get the best solar feed-in tariffs in Queensland, plus list some details on what to look out for with energy plans. Keep reading to see what solar deals are available and don’t forget to compare a range of electricity plans from different power companies.

Who has the best solar feed-in tariff in QLD?

Discover Energy has the best solar feed-in tariff in Queensland at the time of publishing, with a generous 16 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) on offer to eligible customers. The next best FiT rates come from AGL and Origin at 12c/kWh apiece, while Red Energy also offers 11.5c/kWh. We list FiT rates from all energy providers currently operating in south east QLD a little further down.

Compare QLD Solar Plans

Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Solar Feed-In Tariff Rates in QLD

In the table below, you’ll find a list of minimum and maximum solar feed-in tariffs available from retailers. Some of these companies do not operate in all areas of QLD, while some FiTs may only be available when certain conditions are satisfied. Please check each provider’s website for further details.

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) AGL 5c 12c Alinta Energy 0c 8c Amber Electric 0c 0c Bright Spark Power 7c 7c CovaU Energy 0c 11c Diamond Energy 0c 7c Discover Energy 6c 16c (for first 3.2877 kWh/day, 10c for next 3.2877 kWh/day) Dodo 8.5c 8.5c Electricity in a Box 4c 4c Elysian Energy 0c 7c EnergyAustralia 6.6c 6.6c Energy Locals 6c 7c Enova Energy 0c 6c (for the first 5kWh/day, 3c thereafter) Ergon Energy 6.583c 6.583c Future X Power 4c 4c GloBird Energy 1c 3c Glow Power 7c 7c Kogan Energy 2.88c 2.88c LPE 0c 5.5c Mojo Power 5.5c 8c Momentum Energy 7c 10c Nectr 0c 4c Origin Energy 3c 12c (must purchase solar system through Origin) OVO Energy 0c 6c Powerclub 0c 2.05c Powerdirect 5c 5c Powershop 0c 3.5c Radian Energy 6c 6c ReAmped Energy 0c 8c Red Energy 5c 11.5c (for the first 5kWh/day, 5c thereafter) Simply Energy 4.5c 4.5c Smart Energy 5c 7c Social Energy* 8.3c 40c (for the first 300kWh/quarter, must have solar & battery, 8.3c thereafter) Sumo 6c 6c Tango Energy 5c 5c 1st Energy 6c 11c

Feed-in tariffs are for residential customers on a single rate tariff in Brisbane on the Energex network. *Enhanced solar and battery FiT only available to eligible customers. Accurate as of December 2021.

Origin Energy Feed-in Tariffs QLD

One of the leading solar retailers is Origin in QLD, but to earn its maximum feed-in tariff of 12c/kWh, you need to get your solar panels installed with Origin in the first place. So that’s no use if you already have a system and are just looking for the best rate going. In this case, you’ll have to settle for a still very reasonable 10c/kWh. Origin has also introduced the Solar Lite plan for customers who want cheaper base rates as oppose to a higher FiT rate. See each plan option below.

Who is the best solar energy provider?

Red Energy was rated Australia’s best solar energy provider in our annual customer satisfaction ratings this year. An Australian-owned company, Red Energy took out a handful of five-star ratings, including customer service and ease of sign up. Red Energy is known for its partnership with Qantas where customers can earn Frequent Flyer points by paying their bills. It doesn’t have any specific solar plans, but its market offers come with a 11.5c/kWh feed-in tariff for the first 5kWh of electricity exported a day, and then reverts to 5c/kWh thereafter. See the plans below.

Are there any plans tailored to solar customers?

Yes, some solar-specific products are on offer in QLD, however these deals are few and far between. Most larger companies, such as AGL and Origin, will generally have solar-specific plans available, but it normally requires certain conditions to be met, such as purchasing solar panels through the energy retailer. It’s a good idea to check the power provider’s website for terms and conditions.

Are feed-in tariffs the only factor I should consider?

While a high feed-in tariff can make a world of difference to overall energy costs, it may be suffering at the hands of expensive base rates. The two main costs to look out for are electricity usage rates and supply charges. These rates are billed to customers for the amount of electricity the household uses, along with a fixed daily cost of supplying power to their property via the grid.

Depending on how much electricity a solar system can export, it may be worth calculating which features of an energy plan are best-suited to your needs. For example, if you have a smaller solar system that doesn’t produce much excess electricity to be fed back into the grid, then you may be better off with lower base rates, as opposed to a higher feed-in tariff. On the other hand, if your solar panels export a lot of electricity, then a higher FiT could justify paying increased usage and supply rates. At the end of the day, it’s all about balancing out what works for your circumstances and budget.

What is my current solar feed-in tariff?

If you don’t know what your current feed-in tariff rate is, it should be located on your energy bill. Alternatively, you will find your FiT listed in the relevant energy fact sheet which can be found on your energy retailer’s website. Some power providers are sneakier than others, and may hide this information though it is generally situated at the bottom of the company’s homepage. All retailers must provide fact sheet documents that outline each plan’s rates, fees, charges, along with other important product details.

Is there a minimum feed-in tariff in QLD?

In south-east Queensland, there is no set minimum solar feed-in tariff that energy retailers have to adhere to. This is why shopping around for a plan with a good FiT is important as power companies will try to compete for your business by offering a more competitive FiT. Don’t forget to check directly with your energy retailer to see if there are promotions or solar-specific deals available, which may not be publicly advertised.

What about solar in regional QLD?

Unlike Queenslanders who live in the south-east on the Energex network, regional QLD customers on the Ergon Energy network have a minimum feed-in tariff rate of 6.583c/kWh. These rates are set by the Queensland Competition Authority (QCA), a governing body that also monitors retailer’s FiT rates in south east QLD.

How to maximise your solar investment in QLD

Maximising your solar investment will come down to choosing an energy provider that offers a good feed-in tariff that best suits your needs. Remember, not all plans are equal, which means it does take some research to find a good deal. Just be sure to scan over the electricity rates of a plan, as well as any other value-add incentives, like discounts, bill credits and rewards programs. With more than 25 retailers across south-east QLD, there has never been a better time to compare your options.

