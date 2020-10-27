Advertisement

If there’s anything better than Ben & Jerry’s, it’s FREE Ben & Jerry’s! The iconic dairy brand will be giving away 35,000 free scoops of its ice cream from November 2-15.

The freebies will be available at 22 locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Perth and Fremantle. Adelaide will sadly miss out.

The cool giveaway is part of Ben & Jerry’s ‘Dough-vember’ promotion celebrating its seven dough flavours, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, ‘The Tonight Dough’, ‘Totally Baked’, ‘Wake & No Bake’, ‘Boots on the Moooo’n’, ‘P.B Half Baked’ and Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

If you’re fanging for a free scoop, you’ll have to register your details on Ben & Jerry’s ‘Dough.M.G’ free ice cream web page and choose a time and location for pick-up. T&Cs apply.

Locations for free ice cream

NSW

Ben & Jerry’s Bondi Beach

Ben & Jerry’s Chatswood

Ben & Jerry’s Manly

Hoyts Blacktown

Hoyts Broadway

Hoyts Penrith

Hoyts Wetherill Park

Queensland

Ben & Jerry’s Mooloolaba

Ben & Jerry’s Noosa

Ben & Jerry’s Pacific Fair

Ben & Jerry’s Surfers Paradise

Hoyts Sunnybank

Victoria

Ben & Jerry’s Burwood Brickworks

Ben & Jerry’s Flinders Lane

Ben & Jerry’s St Kilda

Western Australia

Ben & Jerry’s Fremantle

Ben & Jerry’s Hilarys

Ben & Jerry’s Joondalup

Ben & Jerry’s Northbridge

Hoyts Westfield Carousel

ACT

Hoyts Belconnen

Hoyts Woden

Picture credits: Arne Beruldsen, Shutterstock.com/Kate33, Shutterstock.com.