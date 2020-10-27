If there’s anything better than Ben & Jerry’s, it’s FREE Ben & Jerry’s! The iconic dairy brand will be giving away 35,000 free scoops of its ice cream from November 2-15.
The freebies will be available at 22 locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Perth and Fremantle. Adelaide will sadly miss out.
The cool giveaway is part of Ben & Jerry’s ‘Dough-vember’ promotion celebrating its seven dough flavours, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, ‘The Tonight Dough’, ‘Totally Baked’, ‘Wake & No Bake’, ‘Boots on the Moooo’n’, ‘P.B Half Baked’ and Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
If you’re fanging for a free scoop, you’ll have to register your details on Ben & Jerry’s ‘Dough.M.G’ free ice cream web page and choose a time and location for pick-up. T&Cs apply.
Locations for free ice cream
NSW
- Ben & Jerry’s Bondi Beach
- Ben & Jerry’s Chatswood
- Ben & Jerry’s Manly
- Hoyts Blacktown
- Hoyts Broadway
- Hoyts Penrith
- Hoyts Wetherill Park
Queensland
- Ben & Jerry’s Mooloolaba
- Ben & Jerry’s Noosa
- Ben & Jerry’s Pacific Fair
- Ben & Jerry’s Surfers Paradise
- Hoyts Sunnybank
Victoria
- Ben & Jerry’s Burwood Brickworks
- Ben & Jerry’s Flinders Lane
- Ben & Jerry’s St Kilda
Western Australia
- Ben & Jerry’s Fremantle
- Ben & Jerry’s Hilarys
- Ben & Jerry’s Joondalup
- Ben & Jerry’s Northbridge
- Hoyts Westfield Carousel
ACT
- Hoyts Belconnen
- Hoyts Woden
Picture credits: Arne Beruldsen, Shutterstock.com/Kate33, Shutterstock.com.
