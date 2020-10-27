Here’s the scoop: Ben & Jerry’s giving away FREE ice cream

Posted by

Advertisement

If there’s anything better than Ben & Jerry’s, it’s FREE Ben & Jerry’s! The iconic dairy brand will be giving away 35,000 free scoops of its ice cream from November 2-15.

The freebies will be available at 22 locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Perth and Fremantle. Adelaide will sadly miss out.

The cool giveaway is part of Ben & Jerry’s ‘Dough-vember’ promotion celebrating its seven dough flavours, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, ‘The Tonight Dough’, ‘Totally Baked’, ‘Wake & No Bake’, ‘Boots on the Moooo’n’, ‘P.B Half Baked’ and Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

If you’re fanging for a free scoop, you’ll have to register your details on Ben & Jerry’s ‘Dough.M.G’ free ice cream web page and choose a time and location for pick-up. T&Cs apply.

Ben & Jerry's free ice cream

Locations for free ice cream

NSW

  • Ben & Jerry’s Bondi Beach
  • Ben & Jerry’s Chatswood
  • Ben & Jerry’s Manly
  • Hoyts Blacktown
  • Hoyts Broadway
  • Hoyts Penrith
  • Hoyts Wetherill Park

Queensland

  • Ben & Jerry’s Mooloolaba
  • Ben & Jerry’s Noosa
  • Ben & Jerry’s Pacific Fair
  • Ben & Jerry’s Surfers Paradise
  • Hoyts Sunnybank

Victoria

  • Ben & Jerry’s Burwood Brickworks
  • Ben & Jerry’s Flinders Lane
  • Ben & Jerry’s St Kilda

Western Australia

  • Ben & Jerry’s Fremantle
  • Ben & Jerry’s Hilarys
  • Ben & Jerry’s Joondalup
  • Ben & Jerry’s Northbridge
  • Hoyts Westfield Carousel

ACT

  • Hoyts Belconnen
  • Hoyts Woden

Picture credits: Arne Beruldsen, Shutterstock.com/Kate33, Shutterstock.com.

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Laptop with Halloween decorations

Aussie Broadband’s Halloween deal: discount NBN for new customers

October 28th 2020

Alcatel announces the 1SE, a $199 smartphone

Kayo to launch free streaming tier for selected sports
Advertisement