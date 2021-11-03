Santa Claus is coming to town…and what better way to count down the days until Christmas than with a cheerful advent calendar! Whether you’ve got kids or are a big kid at heart yourself, there are festive countdown calendars out there to suit all ages, tastes, and interests.

Best Christmas advent calendars 2021

From calendars designed for cheese and coffee lovers to fun ones for the kids and of course, the classic chocolate bites, there’s an option for everyone. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best Christmas advent calendars for 2021. Thank us later!

1. Kinnerton Star Wars Advent Calendar − $4

If you’ve got Star Wars fans on your hands then bring the Force with you with this 25-day Star Wars advent calendar packed with 25 Kinnerton chocolate creations and chunkier chocolates for the final five days. This product was produced in a nut-safe environment but contains milk and soy. It’s available from Target or Woolworth for $4.

2. Chupa Chups Advent Calendar − $4.99

If you prefer hard candy over chocolate, this festive Chupa Chups advent calendar may be the way to go. It contains 24 assorted Chupa Chups minis and Mentos minis, including a limited-edition candy cane flavour. Simply press down the relevant window for each day to reveal a delicious fruit-flavoured treat! You can buy it at ALDI or Big W for under $5.

3. Candy Advent Calendar − $10

Here’s another candy advent calendar you can seek your sweet tooth into. It offers 24 individually wrapped gums and jelly, including gummy cola bottles, gummy jubes, gummy bears and jelly beans. It’s available at Kmart for just $10. Adult supervision is required.

4. L’OR Espresso Advent Calendar 2021 − $15

Calling all coffee connoisseurs! This L’OR Espresso advent calendar includes 24 delicious ground coffees in single-dose capsules for your convenience, with a new blend to be revealed each day. L’OR was rated best for overall customer satisfaction in Canstar Blue’s latest coffee pods review, so if you’re a coffee fiend, this advent calendar is not one to miss. You can find it at Woolworths or Coles. Capsules are compatible with L’OR Barista and Nespresso original coffee machines.

5. Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar − $20

If you’re laying off the sugar and prefer to feast your eyes on something a little more magical, this Disney storybook collection advent calendar could be the perfect option − for kids and adults alike. It contains 24 magic Disney tales and hardback books to count down the days until Santa arrives. It’s available from Big W for $20.

6. Thomas Dux 12 Days of Cheese Advent Calendar − $20

This one is evidently for cheese lovers. The 12 days of cheese-mas Thomas Dux Christmas advent calendar is expertly crafted and filled with 12 portions of indulgent cheese to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas Day. It includes six different kinds of cheese from regions around the world, including the Thomas Dux Spanish sheep’s cheese with truffle as well as Thomas Dux salami. It’s available from Woolworths for $20.

7. Friends Official Advent Calendar 2021 Edition − $20

Nostalgic and fun for Friends fans of all ages, this official show’s advent calendar features 25 days of unique keepsakes and trinkets themed around the beloved hit show, including fun mementos, mini books, and classic Friends-inspired recipe cards. It’s available from Big W for $20.

8. 14-Day Bath & Body Advent Calendar − $25

If self-care is your love language, then look no further than this 14-day bath and body advent calendar from Target. It’s filled with pampering essentials, including shower gels, body lotions, body scrubs, hand creams, and bath bombs! All surprises come in festive scents like sugar plum, wild mint, and spiced vanilla.

9. LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar − $45

Give the kids a special super-hero Christmas treat with this LEGO Marvel The Avengers advent calendar which comes with 24 doors of daily gifts from the Marvel Universe, and seven mini figures including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and Nick Fury. You can also combine this collection of building toys with other LEGO Marvel playsets. It’s available from Big W for just $45.

10. ROBLOX Advent Calendar 2021 − $49

Bring your favourite virtual universe to life and make the holiday season even more fun with this 24-door Roblox advent calendar which reveals a new holiday-themed Roblox character or accessory each day. The box also contains six exclusive holiday figures and two exclusive virtual items. It’s available from Target for $49.

