Looking to spruce up your wardrobe for the warmer months? Well, get ready to score some trendy bargains because Click Frenzy is back with a brand new online mega-sale − ‘Fitness and Fashion Frenzy’.
The sales event will start at 8am on Wednesday, 29 September, and finish at 11:59am on Sunday, 3 October (AEST) on the Click Frenzy website. The five-day shopping event will feature exclusive deals and limited-time offers from more than 25+ brands, spanning fashion, sports, and leisure. Be sure to sign up online (it’s free) to access the deals.
Popular brands participating in the shopping bonanza include Platypus, The Athlete’s Foot, Hype DC, Skechers, Timberland, Stance, CAT, Sperry, Dr Martens, Vans, Glue, plus more.
Best Fitness & Fashion Frenzy Deals 2021
Here is a sneak peek of some of the best deals available:
- The Athlete’s Foot: up to 40% off selected styles
- Merrell: 20%-50% off selected styles
- Saucony: up to 50% off selected styles
- Hype DC: 30% off selected full-price items
- Platypus:
- Up to 50% off sale items
- Converse: 30% off fashion
- Puma: 30% off
- Vans: 30% off
- Adidas: 30% off
- Skechers: up to 50% off
- Stylerunner: up to 60% off selected styles, including Nike, P.E Nation, and Camilla and Marc
- Glue Store: 25% off full-price & take a further 20% off sale
- Vans: up to 20%-70% off
- Dr Martens: 20-50% off selected styles and DOCS
- CAT: 20%-50% off selected styles
- Timberland: 30%-70% off best sellers
- Glue: 25% off new merchandise
- Superga: up to 70% off selected styles
- Nude Lucy: up to 60% off selected styles and 30% off sweats
- Lulu & Rose: up to 60% off selected styles and 30% off dresses
- Article One: up to 40% off selected styles
- Pivot: 30% off big brands and 30% off Nike
- Exie: 20% off Spring favourites
- Kappa: up to 50% off selected styles
- Sebago: up to 50% off selected styles
- Ellesse: up to 70% off selected styles and loungewear from $50
